Discover Ayra Starr's Brand New 'Hot Body'

(Republic) Making a ubiquitous impact worldwide in 2025, GRAMMY-nominated global Afrobeats popstar Ayra Starr shares a brand new single entitled "Hot Body" out now.

The track revolves around a head-nodding Afrobeats groove that pulsates at a punchy and sultry pace. Simultaneously, loose electric guitar practically melts into a silky backdrop of handclaps and synths. Ayra Starr seduces over the production with a flirty and fiery cadence.

This Spring, Ayra starr linked up with Wizkid on "Gimme Dat." The cinematic music video has landed plugs from DORK and Rolling Stone who promised, "Ayra Starr and Wizkid make it hot in 'Gimme Dat' music video." Billboard touted it on "African Fresh Picks," going on to rave, "Ayra Starr and Wizkid are ready to fill up the 'freakin' dancefloor' this summer with 'Gimme Dat.'"

"Gimme Dat" has surged as not only Ayra Starr's biggest smash out of the gate, but also as a record-breaking making anthem. It impressively bowed at #6 on the Billboard U.S. Afro Songs Chart, earning "the biggest debut for a female artist in Nigeria's history."Moreover, it has generated over 40 million total streams in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. Additionally, she recently took the stage as a headliner during Summer Jam 2025, and earlier this year, she made her show stopping debut at the Met Gala, and was styled by Ozwald Boeteng.

With an action-packed year ahead, for her acting debut, she was recently unveiled as one of the cast of the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone, a book adaptation by Tomi Adeyemi. She is also currently on tour with Coldplay through August (tickets available HERE) and she will be taking the stage at Central Park's Great Lawn in NYC for the Global Citizen Festival on September 27.

