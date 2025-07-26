Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker

(BT) Genre-defying duo Sofi Tukker push musical boundaries once again with their latest collab that sees them teaming up with the iconic metal group, Drowning Pool for a re-imagining of the mosh pit classic, "Bodies." "Bodies Hit the Floor" is out today via Craft Recordings.

GRAMMY-nominated SOFI TUKKER is comprised of Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld. Known for their infectious electronic dance anthems, the band are fresh off electrifying sets at Tomorrowland Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin. The unexpected pairing with Drowning Pool on "Bodies Hit The Floor" has become a highlight of their live set, with consistently intense wild reactions from crowds.

SOFI TUKKER comment, "This is one of the coolest collabs we've done. It is definitely the most unlikely. It started as a fun idea for DJ sets, and we quickly realized it was more than that. We haven't had a dancefloor weapon like this, maybe ever in our career. Whether it's a field of people or small intimate house party, this song exceeds our expectations every time. It's so fun to see the primal excitement this song brings out in people. So grateful that Drowning Pool let us remake their iconic hit. Can't wait to play it together."

CJ Pierce of Drowning Pool adds, "It's absolutely badass what SOFI TUKKER did with their re-imagining of "Bodies!" I'm all about the buildups and those sick breakdowns. Looking forward to experiencing it myself live at one of SOFI TUKKER's upcoming shows!"

