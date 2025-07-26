Enuff Z'nuff Deliver 'XTRA CHERRIES'

(ABC) A sweet serving of Enuff Z'nuff's XTRA CHERRIES are ready to be devoured. The highly anticipated 21st studio album chock full of their signature power pop music stylings mixed with melodic rock, is out today via Cleopatra Records (their first of all new material for the label). It's all topped off with even more treats: a lineup of stellar guest artists!

A tasty new video for "No Cold Feeling" (with audio that features Trixter guitarist Steve Brown) was released today to celebrate the album's street date on Cleopatra Records' YouTube page.

XTRA CHERRIES is available on all digital outlets, while CD and vinyl copies can be purchased on Cleopatra Records' website. The album's first single, "Heavy Metal," was released June 20 on all digital outlets, while a video for the song can be seen on Cleopatra Records' YouTube page.

"The new Enuff Z'nuff XTRA CHERRIES record is a potpourri of songs celebrated through our kaleidoscope of what Enuff Z'nuff is about," proclaims Chip Z'nuff.

In an early album review, Illinois Entertainer praised, "Its 11 tracks are decorated with the band's trademark soaring vocal harmonies, hooky choruses, and memorable melodies in the vein of Cheap Trick and The Beatles, who happen to be vocalist/bassist Chip Z'nuff's two biggest influences...If you're already a fan of the band and have welcomed Z'nuff's lead vocals since Vie left, then this will be right up your pop-rock alley." While TheRockPit.net raved, "If you like 70s sounding pop music with a modern feel that has great lyrics, melody, and hooks, this is an album you should pick up."

The Blue Island, IL maestros-led by founding member Chip Z'nuff (singer, bass, rhythm/lead guitars), Jason Camino (rhythm/lead guitars), Luis Kalil (lead/rhythm guitars), Chris Densky of Genitorturers (drums)--have once again produced a lush and hook-filled collection of songs, which include performances from fellow legendary musician friends Daxx Nielsen (Don Felder, Brandi Carlile), Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, original Journey vocalist Robert Fleischman and current Journey guitarist Neal Schon, Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler (on the CD only), Steve Stevens, and Gunnar Nelson.

The closing track, "Shine," features Fleischman, Schon, and original lead vocalist/guitarist/co-founder Donnie Vie on piano. Also, late original guitarist Derek Frigo-who passed in 2004--makes an appearance thanks to an old demo of "You Make Me Wanna Lie," which also features a new vocal recording by Robin Zander of Cheap Trick.

