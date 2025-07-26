Ian Flanigan Explores 'Earth And Airwaves' With New EP

(2911) Acclaimed singer-songwriter and The Voice finalist Ian Flanigan is proud to release 'Earth and Airwaves,' a deeply personal instrumental project inspired by his first year as a father to twin daughters. This new age ambient EP is available everywhere today.

Inspired by late nights spent soothing his newborn twin daughters, Ian Flanigan found that the gentle sound of his guitar helped calm and comfort them. Those quiet, meaningful moments led him to create Earth and Airwaves-an instrumental project blending soft acoustic melodies with natural field recordings like wind, water, and other natural sounds. Flanigan composed, recorded, and produced the entire EP himself, without the use of AI, as a way to capture the peaceful atmosphere of those early days of fatherhood and share that sense of calm with others.

"A year ago, I became a father to two beautiful twin girls, and music has been part of their lives since day one," shares Flanigan. "We'd play with keyboards, synths, singing bowls-whatever instruments were around the house. Over time, I started creating ambient meditation tracks to help them unwind and fall asleep. I decided to gather those sounds into a project called Earth and Airwaves-a blend of nature recordings and organic ambient music. I hope these songs bring calm to your days, just as they have to ours." Check out the EP here

