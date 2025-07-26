Jenna Davis Launching Her First Headline Tour Dates

(TPR) Country music singer-songwriter, Jenna Davis, announced tickets are on sale for her highly-anticipated first-ever headlining dates, on the heels of the release of her debut album, Where Did That Girl Go?, out now (via SMACKRecords).
Known for her fresh lyrics and pop-infused country vocals, Davis will bring her album to life, with performances of fan-favorite tracks such as "On A Budget," the viral sensation, "Miss Wannabe," and "San Diego."
Davis is a versatile talent who has been amassing a supportive fan base of over 11 million followers across her platforms and now fans will finally have an opportunity to experience Davis's captivating vocals, enigmatic charisma, and southern country charm up close and personal.
"Stepping into the spotlight for my first headlining shows feels like a dream finally coming true - it's a mix of excitement and nerves. These aren't just some shows -it's the start of something new but also a celebration of how far we've come and a reminder that anything is possible with heart, hustle, and a whole lot of love." -Jenna Davis
The shows will kick off on November 6th in Nashville, TN, with stops in Dallas, TX, and Chicago, IL. Additional dates to be announced in the future.
General tickets are on sale now, with limited VIP packages available per venue. Please visit jennadavis.komi.io, for additional information on Jenna Davis, upcoming show dates, and tickets.
Jenna Davis Show Dates:
*Please click on venue names, to purchase tickets.
November 6, 2025
Nashville, TN
Cannery Hall
November 10, 2025
Dallas, TX
The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
November 11, 2025
Chicago, IL
Schubas Tavern
Jenna Davis Shares New Song 'San Diego' And Sets Album Release
Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death- Oasis Rock 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium- Elton John- X Ambassadors- more
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Koe Wetzel and Friends To Play Stronger Together Flood Relief Benefit- Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Team Up- more
Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker- Lola Young Shares New Single 'Dealer'- 3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta New Version Of 'Golden'- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death
X Ambassadors Revisit 2015 Hit 'Renegades'
Elton John's Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper Arrives
The Haunt Share Their Heavy 'New Addiction'
Oasis Rock 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium
VIMIC Returning With New Single 'In Your Shadow'
Enuff Z'nuff Deliver 'XTRA CHERRIES'
The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives