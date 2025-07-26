Jenna Davis Launching Her First Headline Tour Dates

(TPR) Country music singer-songwriter, Jenna Davis, announced tickets are on sale for her highly-anticipated first-ever headlining dates, on the heels of the release of her debut album, Where Did That Girl Go?, out now (via SMACKRecords).

Known for her fresh lyrics and pop-infused country vocals, Davis will bring her album to life, with performances of fan-favorite tracks such as "On A Budget," the viral sensation, "Miss Wannabe," and "San Diego."

Davis is a versatile talent who has been amassing a supportive fan base of over 11 million followers across her platforms and now fans will finally have an opportunity to experience Davis's captivating vocals, enigmatic charisma, and southern country charm up close and personal.

"Stepping into the spotlight for my first headlining shows feels like a dream finally coming true - it's a mix of excitement and nerves. These aren't just some shows -it's the start of something new but also a celebration of how far we've come and a reminder that anything is possible with heart, hustle, and a whole lot of love." -Jenna Davis

The shows will kick off on November 6th in Nashville, TN, with stops in Dallas, TX, and Chicago, IL. Additional dates to be announced in the future.

General tickets are on sale now, with limited VIP packages available per venue. Please visit jennadavis.komi.io, for additional information on Jenna Davis, upcoming show dates, and tickets.

Jenna Davis Show Dates:

*Please click on venue names, to purchase tickets.

November 6, 2025

Nashville, TN

Cannery Hall

November 10, 2025

Dallas, TX

The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues

November 11, 2025

Chicago, IL

Schubas Tavern

