Jeremy Zucker Shares 'Surprise' Visualizer

(Mercury) Ahead of his new album Garden State releasing next month, Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker returns today with his latest single "surprise!" out now. The New Jersey-born, LA-based artist is set to release his new studio album Garden State on August 22nd via Mercury Records.

A reflective and uplifting acoustic ballad, "surprise!" is a love letter written to Jeremy's younger self. He promises himself that he'll achieve his lifelong dreams of becoming an artist, finding his perfect partner, and moving out of his small hometown to accomplish things he only ever wished for. While the future may seem uncertain for the younger version of himself, he reassures him that everything will be alright.

Jeremy shares, "'surprise' is really surreal for me because it's a letter to my younger self, who's dream i'm literally living. that's why the line 'cuz strange as it seems, i'm living your dreams, the voice coming out your speakers' hits so hard for me, on one side i'm kind of time traveling, and on another, someone else who is listening could be listening to their future self. but the lyrics of the song hold all of what is special about it."

Zucker first introduced Garden State with his single "hometown," a sentimental and introspective acoustic anthem that marked a return to his New Jersey roots. The song is an exploration of the somewhat complicated feelings of growing up, leaving your hometown, and seeing it through a new perspective as an adult. The 14-track Garden State album traces Jeremy's journey out of New Jersey as an 18-year-old and through the ups and downs of moving across the country and living his dream. He translates formative experiences of gaining independence, finding love, and all the complexities consistent with growing up into raw and honest lyrics delivered over bare instrumentation and minimalist production. While creating Garden State, he mentally transported himself back to his childhood, allowing himself to process his memories and emotions through a new lens. By doing so, he delivers his most vivid and vulnerable work to date.

In September, Zucker will kick off the "Welcome to the Garden State Tour" across North America with a recently announced second leg in Australia later this fall. Beginning in San Diego on September 16th at The Observatory North Park, the tour will see Jeremy perform in major cities through October, including Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, New York's Brooklyn Steel, Toronto's HISTORY, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, and more, and then take the tour to Australia in November. See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are available now HERE.

At the end of 2024, Zucker released brent iii-the third installment of his fan favorite collaborative series with Chelsea Cutler. Beyond amassing tens of millions of streams, it received widespread tastemaker acclaim. UPROXX marveled at how it "captures Cutler and Zucker in their most naturally reflective and vulnerable states," and Wonderland declared, "As they have found their way from burgeoning young stars to established industry veterans, Cutler and Zucker's writing, melodic connection, and thematic expansion have only become distinct and meticulous." The duo then took their "Brent Forever Tour" across North America, bringing the brent catalogue to life live on stage for the very first time. Not to mention, over the past year, Jeremy also delivered his collaboration "Cozy" with Lauv and Alexander 23 and single "this time" to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his beloved EP summer, and global viral hit "comethru."

Now, Garden State represents where Jeremy Zucker came from, who he's become, and where he's going next.

