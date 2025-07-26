Koe Wetzel and Friends To Play Stronger Together Flood Relief Benefit

(EBM) Multi-Platinum, Texas-born singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel and Friends present Stronger Together benefiting the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Set for August 4 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, the event will feature performances by Wetzel plus Kolby Cooper, Casey Donahew, Ray Wylie and Lucas Hubbard, Pecos Hurley of Pecos & The Rooftops, Mike Ryan, Shane Smith of Shane Smith & The Saints and Dylan Wheeler.

net proceeds from ticket sales plus funds raised through partnerships, the on-site silent auction and additional fan donations will benefit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund via Wetzel's foundation, Koe's Kids. Fans who cannot attend the concert but would still like to help the cause can find donation information at KoeWetzelMusic.com.

"Texas is home - these floods hit our neighbors hard and they need our help," reflects Wetzel. "Music has a way of bringing people together, and I'm grateful to my friends who immediately raised their hands to help when we called. This benefit concert is our way of standing with the people of Texas and doing whatever we can to make a difference as our great state rebuilds."

Stronger Together is made possible through support from generous partners including Todd Graves and Raising Cane's, Rock & Roll Denim and Outlaw Beer.

