Lola Young Shares New Single 'Dealer'

(Island) Ivor Novello's Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated Lola Young shares her new single "dealer," the latest offering from her highly-anticipated new album I'm Only F***ing Myself due September 19th via Island Records.

"dealer" is an earnest depiction about the urge to run away from your problems belted as an exasperated declaration with undeniable vocal control. The new song follows the recently shared singles "Not Like That Anymore," an anthem for breaking rules and burning bridges, and the head-bopping and dub grooved "One Thing," both of which have amassed millions of streams since their release and received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, PAPER and more.

The latest song follows the first leg of Lola's summer festival run across Europe, where she brought epic performances to Glastonbury, Roskilde, Lollapalooza Paris and more with performances at Way Out West, Lowlands and All Things Go Festival in New York and Washington, DC still on the horizon.

This November and December, Lola will embark on her headline North American tour where the powerhouse vocalist will bring her show to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Since the tour's announcement, Lola has added additional shows in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles due to demand.

