Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Team Up With 'Poison In My Well'

(BT) Acclaimed artists Maggie Rose and Grace Potter collaborate on the smoldering new single, "Poison In My Well," out today on One Riot Records. Maggie Rose and Grace Potter are both GRAMMY-nominated forces in their own right. "Poison In My Well," sees the duo collaborate together for the first time on the soul and blues-drenched, slow-burn anthem. With equal parts pop influence, the track calls out those who can't celebrate other people's successes. Built on grit, harmony, swagger and raw emotion, "Poison In My Well" showcases Maggie and Grace's distinct talents and powerful vocals.

"Poison In My Well" was co-written by Maggie Rose and longtime collaborators Melissa Fuller and Davis Naish. Lyrically Maggie approached the track as a counter to the killjoy mentality. It was produced by Naish and long-time Maggie collaborator Ben Tanner.

Maggie comments, "'Poison In My Well' might be about those who can't manage to be happy for others but I try to focus on the people who are along for the journey I'm taking them on and Grace Potter is one of those people. I shared the song with her hoping she might be a part of it, and she laid her vocals down that week. I couldn't believe my friend and one of the best voices in rock n' roll joined me on this song."

"Maggie and I have been friends for a long time and wanted to work together even before we met, so the opportunity to record 'Poison in My Well' was a long time coming," Grace shares. "It's the perfect song for two bad bitches, framed as the good guys, but always wanting to be the villains."

