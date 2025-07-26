.

Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single

(Columbia) Maren Morris is done faking nice. Her raw, moody, and emotionally unfiltered new single, "be a bitch," is out now - the first of four new tracks to be featured on her upcoming D R E A M S I C L E (deluxe) album, arriving Friday, August 1 via Columbia Records. "be a bitch" was produced by Jimmy Robbins and co-written by Maren with longtime collaborator Laura Veltz.

"after telling my friends in the session about a recent traumatic dating story, I said everything that became a lyric: "my reputation precedes me, your hairline recedes you" thinking nothing would ever actually go into our song that day, because it's "too mean." then I realized I occasionally water my thoughts down to spare a person's feelings. who is that helping? the person who hurt you that you'll never see again, or is it empowering you to take back your humor of a situation? I don't need to be a pristine heroine you screwed over, I deserve to be mad and eternalize that ego bruise into song. "be a bitch" is for anyone who ever let themselves down by being too nice to someone who was going to take advantage either way."-m

Also featured on her upcoming deluxe album are the soft and dreamy "in love with me"; the freedom-chasing summer anthem "running"; and the grounding, ethereal closer "earth angel".

