Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single

(Columbia) Maren Morris is done faking nice. Her raw, moody, and emotionally unfiltered new single, "be a bitch," is out now - the first of four new tracks to be featured on her upcoming D R E A M S I C L E (deluxe) album, arriving Friday, August 1 via Columbia Records. "be a bitch" was produced by Jimmy Robbins and co-written by Maren with longtime collaborator Laura Veltz.
"after telling my friends in the session about a recent traumatic dating story, I said everything that became a lyric: "my reputation precedes me, your hairline recedes you" thinking nothing would ever actually go into our song that day, because it's "too mean." then I realized I occasionally water my thoughts down to spare a person's feelings. who is that helping? the person who hurt you that you'll never see again, or is it empowering you to take back your humor of a situation? I don't need to be a pristine heroine you screwed over, I deserve to be mad and eternalize that ego bruise into song. "be a bitch" is for anyone who ever let themselves down by being too nice to someone who was going to take advantage either way."-m
Also featured on her upcoming deluxe album are the soft and dreamy "in love with me"; the freedom-chasing summer anthem "running"; and the grounding, ethereal closer "earth angel".
Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video
Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour
Maren Morris Reveals 'Bed No Breakfast' Visualizer
Maren Morris Previews New Album With 'Carry Me Through' Video
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Morgan Wallen Teams With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross For 'Miami' Remix- Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'- The Band CAMINO Release New Album- more
3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta Releases New Version Of 'Golden'- Baha Men's Who Let The Dogs Out 25th Anniversary Remix- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Oasis Rock 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium
VIMIC Returning With New Single 'In Your Shadow'
Enuff Z'nuff Deliver 'XTRA CHERRIES'
The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives
SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album
Roulette Celebrate Album Release With 'We Remember You' Video
GWAR Unleash ''The Return of Gor Gor'
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video