Nadia Sheikh Reveals 'Just A Shadow' Visualizer

(Republic) Following the BBC 6 Music-backed singles 'How To Lose A Friend', the emotionally-charged 'Memories' - and its Spanish-language counterpart 'Recuerdos' - Nadia Sheikh returns with 'Just A Shadow', the final single ahead of her upcoming EP 'Done and Dusted', due this October.

The release follows continued tastemaker support from BBC 6 Music (Steve Lamacq, Chris Hawkins), Radio X, RTVE and Cadena SER, as well as playlist spots on Apple Music's New In Pop and New In Alternative, and Deezer's nu_rock and Grrrls. "That's Nadia Sheikh. There's something spellbinding, gutsy and fiery and exciting. Even explosive." - Chris Hawkins (BBC Radio 6)

"She comes to us with a completely mystifying presence. She's a special individual and just being invited into her mind time and time again is such a beautiful thing to see. Remember the name; this is Nadia Sheikh" - Nels Hylton (BBC Radio 1)

Co-written with Johnny Madden (Baby Strange) and co-produced by Nadia, Madden and bandmates Rowan Davies and George Gardiner, 'Just A Shadow' is wrapped in soaring guitars and Nadia's signature blend of emotional clarity and powerful songwriting. It's a striking track that explores the uneasy space between healing and the fear of slipping back into darkness, and confronting vulnerability head-on.

"'Just A Shadow' is about that fragile moment when you're finally starting to feel better - but still haunted by the fear of falling back into the darkness. It's a song for anyone who's ever battled their own mind and come out stronger, even if the scars are still there," Nadia says.

A half-British, half-Spanish multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Nadia's music carves out space for raw emotion, drawing on themes of mental health, identity and resilience. Her ability to channel deeply personal experiences into urgent, hook-heavy songs has earned her a growing international audience - and critical acclaim from outlets such as The Line of Best Fit, Clash and Fresh On The Net.

Nadia performed 'Just A Shadow' as the powerful closing track of her set at this year's Great Escape Festival - a standout moment that showcased her growing confidence and undeniable stage presence. Live, she continues to make her mark across the UK, Spain and beyond. Live, she continues to make her mark across the UK, Spain and beyond. Recent performances include NXNE (Toronto), supported by PRS Foundation's International Showcase Fund, and Noches del Botánico (Madrid), opening for Texas. She'll return to the road this summer and autumn for shows across the UK and Europe. Past highlights include a 19-date European tour with Stereophonics, opening for PJ Harvey at Noches del Botánico, and festival appearances at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Kendal Calling and FIB (Benicàssim), alongside two appearances on Spanish national TV show Conciertos de Radio 3.

