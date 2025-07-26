Offset Takes Fans To Lucien With 'Professional' Video

(Umusic) GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset drops the high-class new single "Professional," out now on Motown Records along with the appropriately luxe video, filmed at the exclusive celebrity-filled New York boutique eatery Lucien,.

"Professional" finds Offset on top of the world. Produced by Evrgn, 254Bodi, Macshooter49 and DashOTB, the cut transforms a speakeasy jazz loop into a bouncing post-trap anthem as our host asserts his status in the culture, on the streets, and behind closed doors: "Professional b---- getter, ... I had to trap and go kick me a door before I ever had rapped to a fan."

Directed by Evil Twins and filmed in the East Village, the "Professional" video provides a glimpse into the luxurious life and times of Offset. It's a night out as he rolls up to Lucien feasting on pasta and oysters, and our dapper host pours sips of Campari from behind the bar, before the party spills onto the streets.

The new release follows the scorching single "Bodies" featuring J.I.D., which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, became the #1 added song at Urban Radio, and racked up universal praise from fans and critics - including The Source ("a bold summer return"), BET ("smash single"), UPROXX ("Offset and J.I.D. go hard"), HotNewHipHop ("urgent, reflective, and necessary"), and Complex, who ranked the Dreamville rapper's verse as the sixth best of the year so far. Meanwhile, Vibe called the song - which samples Drowning Pool's iconic 2001 hit, "Bodies" - an "earth-shattering lyrical clinic [where Offset] brought his hard-nosed, aggressive flow, which matches the 808s and drums, and fellow ATLien J.I.D. dropped one of his best guest verses ever. Set and JID do such a good job making this song their own."

