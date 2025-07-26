Watch Colin Stough's 'White Trash' Video

(BBR) 19 Recordings / BMG Nashville's Mississippi rebel Colin Stough releases the official music video for his latest single "White Trash". Directed by Randy Shaffer and shot in Nashville, TN, the official music video brings to life significant moments from Stough's past.
From a pawn shop guitar trade - the exact one he purchased with childhood possessions at age 8 is featured in the video - to small town scenes checking on a pet chicken in a trailer park, buying a souped-up new truck, catfishing lessons, setting off fireworks inside city limits, and more, the living snapshot delivers on all things "White Trash."
Co-written by Stough, Jamie Collazo, and Kenny Whitmire, and produced by James LeBlanc and Phillip White, "White Trash" is a battle cry for the outcast - fueled by conviction and delivered with a devilish grin. Driven by raw vocals and a defiant country-rock swagger, the unapologetic declaration finds Stough doing what he does best: stripping away pretenses and leaning full-tilt into every scar, setback, and stereotype with pride.
Stough will continue working on new music as he hits the road for select performances throughout the summer and early fall. Full list of 2025 tour dates below.
COLIN STOUGH 2025 TOUR DATES
7/30: Sturgis, SD (Kickstands Bar & Grill)
8/9: Campbell, MO (Campbell Peach Fair)
9/20: Morehead, KY (Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival)
10/11: Salt Lake City, UT (Utah State Fair Park)
