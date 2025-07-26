X Ambassadors Revisit 2015 Hit 'Renegades'

(BPM) Alt-rock group X Ambassadors have released "Renegades (Rerecorded)", a reexamination of the band's 2015 breakout single. An unapologetic call to live boldly, "Renegades" launched X Ambassadors into the spotlight ahead of the release of their debut album VHS.

This year they are excited to celebrate 10 years of the album with the release of VHS(X), a reimagined version of the hit record. VHS(X) will be released on August 29th.

Shares front man Sam Nelson Harris: "I didn't think much of this song at first, I'll be honest. After I sent it off to Alex the day I wrote it, I didn't think about it at all. But over the years as I've witnessed how much it's meant to so many people, and the doors it opened for me and the band, it's grown on me. It's come to represent something scrappy and authentic about who I am and who we are as a band. Unconventional, in a world of our own, and uniquely us."

In addition to the reimagined record, X Ambassadors will celebrate the 10th anniversary of VHS with the VHS(X) Tour. The North American headline run kicks off on September 2nd and includes two hometown shows in Ithaca, as well as stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more.

