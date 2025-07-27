Ashley Monroe Expands 'The Blade' For 10th Anniversary

(MPG) Ahead of her new album Tennessee Lightning out August 8, Ashley Monroe celebrates a decade of her GRAMMY-nominated album The Blade with a 10th anniversary edition out today featuring three previously unreleased tracks.
Among them is "Fight For It," a timeless anthem about resilience that was co-written by Monroe alongside Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert) and Gordie Sampson (Josh Turner, Walker Hayes) featuring Vince Gill on background vocals.
Monroe on "Fight For It": "The idea for 'Fight For It' came to me in 2014, and I called up Shane McAnally and Gordie Sampson to write it with me ... on a Saturday (something I had never done before and haven't done since). Thank God they both said yes! Over the past 11 years of my life, I can think of so many different moments this song applies to; it's important to know not everything comes easy, but a little fight goes a long way. I'm so glad this song is finally going to be heard."
Produced by Vince Gill and Justin Niebank (Blake Shelton, Kane Brown), The Blade features collaborations ranging from co-writes with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jessi Alexander and Luke Laird to background vocals from the likes of Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski, Paul Franklin and Charlie Worsham. The end result boasts enduring staples from Monroe's catalog, such as the serotonin-boosting "On to Something Good" and the lamenting title track. The album was praised by Pitchfork, The Atlantic, NPR Music, Rolling Stone and more, while landing on numerous year-end lists upon its release.
On August 8, Monroe launches her next musical chapter with her sixth studio album Tennessee Lightning. Recorded in the wake of her transformative bout with cancer, the 17-song collection documents her remarkable journey as a celebration of life, love and the healing power of music. Already garnering praise from The New York Times and Stereogum, the new album features previously released singles "The Touch" (feat. Marty Stuart), "Bitter Swisher Sweet" (feat. Brittney Spencer) and "Magnolia." In the spirit of true collaboration, Tennessee Lightning also includes contributions from T Bone Burnett, Waylon Payne, Brendan Benson, Butch Walker, Karen Fairchild and Armand Hutton.
Next month, the 3x GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter will celebrate the release of Tennessee Lightning with a performance at The Grand Ole Opry on August 8 before heading to the UK and Europe for a run of co-headlining shows with Fancy Hagood.
The Blade (10th Anniversary Edition):
1. On to Something Good
2. I Buried Your Love Alive
3. Bombshell
4. Weight of the Load
5. The Blade
6. Winning Streak
7. From Time to Time
8. If Love Was Fair
9. Has Anybody Ever Told You
10. Dixie
11. If the Devil Don't Want Me
12. Mayflowers
13. I'm Good at Leavin'
14. Fight For It
15. I Buried Your Love Alive (2015 Live Version)
16. The Blade (2015 Live Version)
