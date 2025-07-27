Daniel Caesar Says 'Have A Baby (With Me)' With New Single

(Republic) Daniel Caesar releases new single "Have A Baby (With Me)," the first taste of his forthcoming album Son Of Spergy, which is set for release later this year via Republic Records. First teased last week with a video letter shared on socials, the album was further discussed in Daniel's Billboard cover story that was released yesterday.
In conversation with Tyler, The Creator, the two discuss Daniel's career to date, their creative relationship (especially as it pertains to Daniel's work across Tyler's 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA), what fans can expect from Son Of Spergy, and more.
The single arrives on the heels of Daniel's feature on "The Field," from Blood Orange's forthcoming album Essex Honey, alongside Caroline Polachek, Tariq Al-Sabir, and The Durutti Column. Even more recently, he contributed songwriting, backing vocals and production to "DEVOTION" featuring Dijon on Justin Bieber's latest album SWAG.
Listen to "Have A Baby (With Me)" above now, read Daniel Caesar's Billboard cover story for more about Son Of Spergy, and stay tuned for more album news soon.
