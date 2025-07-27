.

07-27-2025
Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'

(PAA) UK rock juggernauts Don Broco are charging into a bold new era with the release of their explosive new single "Cellophane," out today via their new label home, Fearless Records. The track launches alongside the announcement of their forthcoming US, UK and Australian tour dates, with tickets on sale Friday, July 27.

Blending biting riffs, stomping drums, and a vocal performance that flips effortlessly between smooth melodies, snarled verses, and angsty screams, "Cellophane" marks a razor-sharp evolution of the band's signature genre-bending style. Equal parts nu-metal revival and festival-ready rock anthem, the Dan Lancaster (Blink-182, Muse, Bring Me The Horizon) produced song is built to make you bang your head and move your feet, all while grappling with something much heavier beneath the surface.

"'Cellophane' is about realizing you're not as tough as you thought," the band shares. "That maybe you mentally don't have what it takes, but at the same time are afraid of getting the help you need."

DON BROCO's unique blend of rock, metal, pop, and electronic textures has already earned them chart-topping albums (Amazing Things, Technology, Automatic), sold-out arena tours across the UK, and global acclaim for their wildly energetic live shows. The signing to storied label Fearless Records marks the next leap forward.

"We signed DON BROCO because they're one of the most ambitious and creatively fearless bands in modern rock," shares Andy Serrao, President of Fearless Records. "They don't follow trends - they build worlds, and that vision lines up perfectly with what we do at Fearless. We're not here to reinvent them; we're here to amplify what makes them special and help take it global. This is a band built for the future, and we're proud to be part of what's next."

This fall, the band will bring their electric live energy across UK, Australia and North America, performing new material alongside fan favorites.

