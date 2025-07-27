elijah woods Announces New Album With 'Ghost On The Radio'

(Tallulah) Breakout pop artist and producer elijah woods announces his debut album, Can We Talk?, releasing October 14th, and shares the album's lead single, "Ghost On The Radio."

Can We Talk? marks a major milestone for elijah. Over the past five years, he has built a career as a fully independent artist, amassing over 1 billion global streams, earning a devoted fanbase of more than 5 million followers, and touring the world entirely on his own terms. The forthcoming album captures the intimacy, vulnerability, and emotional depth that define his music, while leaning fully into the clever, infectious pop sensibilities that have fueled his rise.

The rollout kicks off with "Ghost On The Radio," a catchy, upbeat pop track layered with lyrical depth. Beneath its glossy production and earworm hooks lies a bittersweet story of unresolved emotion and memory's persistence.

"'Ghost On The Radio' is about memorializing a past relationship that still haunts you," elijah shares. "No matter where you go, their voice finds a way to follow, like a song you didn't ask to hear but can't turn off."

The single's release also coincides with the launch of his second headline tour across Asia, hitting 12 cities across 9 countries-including a sold-out show in Hong Kong and performances at Japan's iconic Summer Sonic Festival in both Osaka and Tokyo.

