Fans Can Now 'Find El Dorado' With Paul Weller

(Warner) Paul Weller's highly anticipated new album Find El Dorado is out now via Warner/Parlophone Records. A reflective and soul-stirring collection, the album finds Weller reinterpreting a carefully chosen set of songs that have long held deep personal meaning.
Rich with emotion, texture and a sense of timelessness, Find El Dorado offers a rare glimpse into the musical inspirations that shaped one of Britain's most enduring and influential artists.
More than a covers album, Find El Dorado is a deeply considered body of work, featuring contributions from an eclectic cast of collaborators including Robert Plant, Noel Gallagher, Hannah Peel, Seckou Keita, Amelia Coburn and Declan O'Rourke.
From the haunting melancholy of "Pinball", originally by Brian Protheroe, to the shimmering beauty of "I Started a Joke": an early cut from the Bee Gees, Weller brings new life to every track with care, nuance, and unmistakable style. The 15 song set is available now on CD, double vinyl and digitally via all DSP's. "Lawdy Rolla" / "Pinball," also available now on limited edition 7" vinyl. Order or stream here
Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'
Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album 'Find El Dorado
Paul Weller Announces First North American Tour Since 2017
Paul Weller Pushes Back Release Of New Album 'On Sunset'
Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death- Oasis Rock 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium- Elton John- X Ambassadors- more
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Koe Wetzel and Friends To Play Stronger Together Flood Relief Benefit- Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Team Up- more
Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker- Lola Young Shares New Single 'Dealer'- 3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta New Version Of 'Golden'- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge
Helloween Blast Off With 'Universe (Gravity For Hearts)'
Fans Can Now 'Find El Dorado' With Paul Weller
Watch Greyhaven 'Burn A Miracle'
Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'
Def Leppard Rocks Canada In Latest Episode Of Behind The Tour 2025
Honeymoon Suite Share 'Way of the World' As New Album Arrives
Iron Savior Stream 'Machine World'