Fans Can Now 'Find El Dorado' With Paul Weller

(Warner) Paul Weller's highly anticipated new album Find El Dorado is out now via Warner/Parlophone Records. A reflective and soul-stirring collection, the album finds Weller reinterpreting a carefully chosen set of songs that have long held deep personal meaning.

Rich with emotion, texture and a sense of timelessness, Find El Dorado offers a rare glimpse into the musical inspirations that shaped one of Britain's most enduring and influential artists.

More than a covers album, Find El Dorado is a deeply considered body of work, featuring contributions from an eclectic cast of collaborators including Robert Plant, Noel Gallagher, Hannah Peel, Seckou Keita, Amelia Coburn and Declan O'Rourke.

From the haunting melancholy of "Pinball", originally by Brian Protheroe, to the shimmering beauty of "I Started a Joke": an early cut from the Bee Gees, Weller brings new life to every track with care, nuance, and unmistakable style. The 15 song set is available now on CD, double vinyl and digitally via all DSP's. "Lawdy Rolla" / "Pinball," also available now on limited edition 7" vinyl. Order or stream here

