Helloween Blast Off With 'Universe (Gravity For Hearts)'

(CSM) Strap on your astronaut helmets and say sayonara to Japan! Helloween are blasting off, leaving behind the electrifying energy of their powerful lead single "This Is Tokyo" and setting a course for something even more spectacular: outer space.
Written by guitarist Sascha Gerstner, "Universe (Gravity For Hearts)" is a stunning, cinematic journey that does more than evoke the vast mystery of the cosmos. It reminds us of the boundless possibilities that lie beyond our world. The universe is an endless expanse, a place where it's easy to get lost in thought, but also where we can tap into unknown energy and find the strength to overcome life's greatest challenges.
Helloween's latest single is a wild, emotional ride and a powerful reminder of something we too often forget: never stop dreaming. "Everything in the universe is connected, and what looks like infinite stars could in reality be moments, hearts, and choices," explains Gerstner.
"Universe (Gravity For Hearts)" opens with spacey guitar work and Michael Kiske's signature high-pitched yet deeply soulful vocals, just before a thunderstorm of guitars, bass, and drums launches the 8.5-minute epic into full motion. It's a high-speed musical escape from everyday life, crafted in the unmistakable style only the German metal legends can deliver.
Breathing room is a rare commodity in HELLOWEEN's world, and their new track is no exception. With relentless drumming, intergalactic guitar tapping, and a jaw-dropping solo section, "Universe (Gravity For Hearts)" confidently joins the ranks of iconic long-form tracks like "Halloween,'" "Keeper Of The Seven Keys," and 2021's "Skyfall."
So buckle up and enjoy the ride!
