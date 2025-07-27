Honeymoon Suite Share 'Way of the World' As New Album Arrives

(FP) Canadian Rockers Honeymoon Suite are proud to share their ninth studio album, 'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate, the band is sharing a new track, "Way of the World," and a new video!

As a follow-up to their electrifying 2024 release 'Alive,' 'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down' marks another exciting chapter in the band's storied career. Known for their infectious blend of melodic rock, powerful hooks, and captivating lyrics, this legendary Canadian band continues to honor its classic 80s-inspired sound while embracing contemporary production techniques.

The new album showcases the group's signature style, a fusion of hard-hitting rock energy and smooth, melodic anthems, but with an updated sonic twist, adding a modern touch that fans have come to expect after their previous successes.

Guitarist Derry Grehan comments on the release: "Sometimes albums just seem to come together very quickly. Such is the case with 'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down.' The pandemic was in our rearview, we could all be together in the studio again, and the song ideas were flowing. We had learned so much from each other during the making of 'Alive,' that we were now like a finely tuned machine when it came time to write and record 'Wake Me Up....' The songs are fresh, the production is slick, and there's a cool sense of urgency among the tracks that require many listenings, over and over."

'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down' sees the band continuing their commitment to the rock genre, staying true to the powerful, melodic music that made them a household name in the 1980s. Fans can expect driving rhythms, soaring guitar solos courtesy of Derry Grehan, and the signature emotive vocals of lead singer Johnnie Dee.

HONEYMOON SUITE's earlier work, including iconic hits like "New Girl Now," "Feel It Again," and "Lethal Weapon," established them as one of Canada's most beloved rock bands, and their ability to evolve while keeping their classic sound intact continues to resonate with both old and new listeners alike.

Once again, the band has joined forces with acclaimed producer and songwriter Michael Krompass (Steven Tyler, Theory of a Dead Man, Smash Mouth), who helped shape the sound of their 2024 album 'Alive.' Krompass's ability to blend the past and present is evident here, as the album resonates with the same nostalgic vibe that has defined HONEYMOON SUITE's enduring legacy, while incorporating the latest production trends that elevate their sound to new heights.

Derry comments on 'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down': "The new album actually came together pretty quickly compared to 'Alive.' We didn't have a pandemic to deal with. Also, our producer, Mike Krompass, had moved back to Canada, and this put us all much closer together. We recorded most everything at Mike's home studio outside of Toronto. A lot of the songs were written quickly by Johnnie, Mike, and me in the studio, and I think they have a very fresh, live sound with a sense of urgency and excitement. I had also brought in a few much older ideas that we re-worked and made into great new songs. The album is classic HONEYMOON SUITE. Every song is different and great in its own way. It's an album that will grow on you the more you listen, and we think people are going to love it."

From their self-titled debut album in 1985 to the success of 'Racing After Midnight' and 'Monsters Under the Bed,' HONEYMOON SUITE has maintained a loyal fan base, producing a series of chart-topping records that continue to define the rock genre. Their latest effort proves that, nearly four decades later, the band is still firing on all cylinders.

With this new album, HONEYMOON SUITE demonstrates their ability to stay relevant and energized in today's music scene while still tapping into the timeless essence that made them a staple of the 80s rock era. The album delivers a collection of tracks brimming with both high-octane rockers and more introspective moments, all marked by the band's trademark energy and musicianship. From its anthemic choruses to its emotive lyrics, 'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down' reaffirms that HONEYMOON SUITE remains one of rock's most enduring and exciting acts, ever evolving but never straying from the heart of what made them legends.

