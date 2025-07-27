Iron Savior Stream 'Machine World'

(CSM) Less than a month before Iron Savior's eagerly awaited new double album Reforged - Machine World finally hits the shelves (August 22, 2025 via PERCEPTION - A Division of Reigning Phoenix Music), the German band have launched its final preview.
Compared to the two previous single, the title song "Machine World" has a rather bulldozing feel to it and is settled in mid-tempo realms - without missing the top-notch heavy metal precision the group is loved for worldwide, of course.
Band founder Piet Sielck (vocals, guitars) looks back at the track's original release: "'Machine World' was the musical epicentre of our Battering Ram record. Its story line built on a 1-million-year old machine intelligence in the Andromeda Galaxy is not minorly epic than its riffs and melodies which transport the message of the song perfectly. Fun fact: We originally wanted to name the album Machine World instead of Battering Ram, so everything comes full circle now."
