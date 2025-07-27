'She Luv BBYKOBE' EP Released

(Warner) Writer, producer, and vocalist BBYKOBE releases his inventive debut EP, She Luv BBYKOBE, out now on Warner Records. The six-song project is an artful masterclass in cutting-edge rap and R&B, demonstrating the qualities that have made the Detroit hitmaker a go-to for Playboy Carti, Future, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and The Weeknd, among others.
BBYKOBE's long-awaited set follows another in a string of huge behind-the-scenes wins: He scored three placements on JACKBOYS 2 earlier this month, producing "PBT" featuring Scott, Tyla, and Vybz Kartel; co-producing "CHAMPAIN & VACAY" starring Scott and Don Toliver, and contributing vocals/adlibs to "OUTSIDE" alongside Scott and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Before that, BBYKOBE worked on three songs on Carti's MUSIC, including "Rather Lie" featuring The Weeknd, not to mention the pair's earlier 2024 smash hit, "Timeless."
Despite his remarkable successes, BBYKOBE arrives on She Luv BBYKOBE as a burgeoning new artist, pairing rich, vibe-heavy soundscapes with a wildly fluid vocal approach that, on a cut like recent single "FRIENDS," can have him sounding like three or more people in less than two minutes. "DRUNK N RIGHTEOUS" is no exception. BBYKOBE coasts over a trippy mix of shimmering keys, creaky guitar, deep bass, and endless texture: "One more drink, I'm feeling right / You get drunk and you get righteous / I can't argue when you like this."
She Luv BBYKOBE was preceded by two other singles: the Midwest rap banger "RIP HUTCH" with Motor City vet G.T., and BBYKOBE's hypnotic and melodic debut, "BBYGIRL." He prefaced all of that with an increasingly explosive studio portfolio that includes cowriting the culture-shifting "Like That" by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - not to mention working across groundbreaking albums like Scott's UTOPIA (including the single "I KNOW ?") and pitching in on songs and projects from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Cash Cobain, Lil Wayne, and Roddy Ricch, to name a few.
Now, after crafting hits for others, BBYKOBE is rewriting the game for himself. Listen to She Luv BBYKOBE here.
