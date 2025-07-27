Singled Out: Ev. G.'s Belladonna

(Day In Pop) Ev. G. just released his debut single "Belladonna" from his forthcoming debut album "And Then I Go Up" (out Sept 23rd), and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This is my debut musical release! Belladonna started from a lofi piano & drum loop my producer/ older brother, Brock Geiger sent me when we were exchanging a bunch of ideas as we wrote the album. All of the lyrics and melodies were written over that two-chord cassette machine beat.

When we started to produce the track, Will and Brock expanded the chord progression while maintaining a lot of the melodic structures, creating a lot more depth and mood variation. It's cool to hear where some of the original parts from the demo ended up in this final production.

Lyrically this song explores my fascination with the belladonna plant and the strange history of its uses and connotations. Everything from ancient witchcraft to Renaissance-era cosmetics - the track explores dualities of danger and beauty, hope and delusion. I was also weaving these themes through some personal experience with the feelings of a new relationship... the excitement, the uncertainties, the wondering if the other person is wondering the same things you are.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres

In This Moment Recruit Kim Dracula For New Song 'Heretic'

Grace VanderWaal To Join Francis Ford Coppola For Screening of Megalopolis

Coyle Girelli Shares New Single 'Everyone But Me and You'

News > Ev. G.