sombr Recruits Addison Rae For '12 To 12' Video

(HRPR) Internationally acclaimed, breakout-artist, producer and songwriter sombr continues to ascend with an incredible sold-out 2025/26 run with headline tours across Europe, U.K, Australia, New Zealand and North America, including his first ever arena headline show which sold out instantly upon announcement.
Now, the 20-year-old New York City born-and-raised alternative-pop-phenom releases his latest single "12 to 12," accompanied with an official music video starring Addison Rae and directed by Gus Black, out today.
"12 to 12" continues to solidify sombr as the artist to breakthrough in 2025. Writing and co-producing all his own music, his critically acclaimed signature sound has resonated and transcended across generations and become the soundtrack of the summer for millions around the world.
His smash hit single "back to friends" was crowned as the #1 most listened to song in the world on Spotify's Global Weekly Chart amassing an impressive 650 million total streams to date and counting. It held the #1 spot on the Alternative Radio chart for a staggering five weeks, and notably reached the top spot after 10 weeks, marking his first #1 and the quickest Alternative Airplay accession for a musician making their debut on the tally in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, "undressed" continues to climb the charts, approaching 500 million streams as it reaches the Top 10 at Top 40 Radio. sombr performed "Undressed" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday - watch HERE.
After selling out his North American and European headline tour pre-sale instantly, sombr will perform at venues around the world this fall, including at New York's Gramercy Theatre, back-to-back nights at New York's Brooklyn Steel and Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre and a show at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. sombr will then venture Australia and New Zealand in December for more sold-out headline dates.
