Spencer Hatcher Reveals 'When She Calls Me Cowboy' Visualizer

(QHMG) Spencer Hatcher released a new, after-dark focus track, "When She Calls Me Cowboy," available now across all digital retail and streaming partners. With a heartfelt, nostalgic feel rooted in classic country storytelling brushed with a modern polish, the steamy country tune centers around a term of endearment used behind closed doors.
"I've always loved a classic country song - like Conway Twitty's 'I'd Love to Lay You Down' - that captures the tender, private moments between a man and his woman," says Hatcher. "'When She Calls Me Cowboy' is in that tradition. It still has that tenderness, and a beat you can dance around your kitchen to, just like in the song."
Penned by hit songwriters Marv Green (Lonestar's BMI Song of the Year, "Amazed"), Bart Butler (Jon Pardi's "Your Heart or Mine") and Tim Nichols (Tim McGraw's GRAMMY-winning No. 1 "Live Like You Were Dying"), "When She Calls Me Cowboy" explains how "cowboy" can mean so much more than other affectionate nicknames like "baby" and "darlin'."
And when she calls me cowboy
Lets her hair fall down boy
Gets that look in her eye says I better hold on tight
It's gonna be a good night
When she turns out the lights
That's her way of sayin' I need you right now boy
When she calls me cowboy
The sultry track, thick with pedal steel, was produced by Jason Sellers, Ilya Toshinskiy (Jelly Roll) and Mickey Jack Cones (Joe Nichols).
