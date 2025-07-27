Stream Jordan Davis' New Song 'Turn This Truck Around'

(MCA) Multi-platinum award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released new track "Turn This Truck Around," off his highly anticipated upcoming album, Learn The Hard Way, out August 15.

Written by Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jake Mitchell, and Josh Thompson, "Turn This Truck Around" is the latest taste of what fans can expect on his upcoming album Learn The Hard Way, and once again reiterates and is "another example that the Louisiana native has become known for building a catalog of songs about real-life experiences that connect with listeners" (Country Now).

Out August 15th, Davis' new album, Learn The Hard Way, also features his Top 15 and climbing single "Bar None," (#13 Billboard Country, #14 Mediabase/Aircheck). CMT exclusively revealed Davis' "Bar None" official music video earlier this month with an official premiere in Times Square. The award-winning singer/songwriter also recently visited Live With Kelly And Mark to perform "Bar None" and made stops at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and CBS Mornings to discuss the new single, upcoming album release and the fall launch of his Ain't Enough Road tour, which includes headlining dates at Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre, New York City's Radio City Music Hall, and numerous cities across the US. The tour kicks off September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA, at Acrisure Arena. For more information on the Ain't Enough Road tour and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Learn The Hard Way follows Jordan's Platinum-selling debut album, Home State and his Platinum-selling album Bluebird Days, which was released on February 17, 2023 and produced four consecutive #1 singles ("What My World Spins Around," "Tucson Too Late," "Buy Dirt" and "Next Thing You Know") and two "Song of the Year" winning song titles "Next Thing You Know" (ACM) and "Buy Dirt" (CMA and NSAI) off of one album - the first artist in history to ever do so. His RIAA Gold-certified single "I Ain't Sayin'," off Learn The Hard Way, earned Davis his 8th official chart-topping single in the US and topped the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart for more than 8 weeks, earning the single the most weeks at No. 1 on UK Radio Charts in 2024.

