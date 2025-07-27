Stream 'Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong' from Bobby Osborne & C.J. Lewandowski Feat Molly Tuttle and The Osborne Boys

(TBS) Turnberry Records is proud to announce the release of the new single "Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong" from Bobby Osborne & C.J. Lewandowski, featuring Grammy-winning artist Molly Tuttle and The Osborne Boys - Robby Osborne, Wynn Osborne, and Bobby Osborne, Jr.

A beloved staple in the bluegrass canon written by Bill Monroe and Lester Flatt, "Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong" gets a tender and timeless new treatment here - one that is not only musically compelling but also deeply personal. This rendition blends Bobby Osborne's iconic voice and mandolin with the fresh artistry of C.J. Lewandowski, the masterful stylings of Molly Tuttle, and the musicianship of Bobby's sons.

"'Sweetheart' is a classic, but Bobby put his own unique stamp on it - especially alongside Molly Tuttle," shares C.J. Lewandowski. "The female voice on this song was extremely important, and there's a reason why." That reason goes back more than 70 years. When Bobby Osborne was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in November 1951, his mother, Daisy Osborne, was devastated. Heartbroken by her son's departure and fearing he may never return, Daisy coped the only way she knew how - by playing Bill Monroe's 78 rpm recording of "Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong" every single day until Bobby came home in November 1953. The story was passed down by Bobby's brother, Sonny Osborne.

"When I asked Bobby if he wanted to cut this song, he hesitated. The original meant so much to him," said C.J. "But when we told him Sonny's story - how his mother had played that record for two years straight while he was away - Bobby paused, and said, 'I've lived 91 years and never knew that until today... let's do it for my mother.'"

This one is for Daisy Osborne, the woman who gave Bobby his first love of music. This bluegrass classic, drenched in love, legacy, and reverence, also carries a final milestone: it is the last recording Bobby Osborne ever made playing mandolin.

"Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong" is a standout track from the upcoming tribute album "Keep On Keepin' On," slated for release August 22, 2025, on Turnberry Records. It's a once-in-a-generation collaboration, bridging past and present in celebration of one of bluegrass music's most treasured voices.

