.

Toosii Gets Personal With 'Even Then' Single and Video

07-27-2025
Toosii Gets Personal With 'Even Then' Single and Video

(ICLG) Platinum-selling recording artist Toosii delivers a deeply personal and emotionally charged new video for his recent single "Even Then," via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Known for his vulnerability and melodic storytelling, Toosii once again showcases his ability to turn pain into power, crafting an anthem of resilience, growth, and bittersweet goodbyes in the Joan Pabon directed video.

Toosii has been teasing "Even Then" on social media for weeks before its release, which had fans anticipating the song with a fever pitch. He recently brought his captivating performance to the heart of Music City, tearing down the stage at the River on the Rooftop free concert event in Nashville. The intimate setting allowed Toosii to perform several of his beloved songs, including the chart-topping "Favorite Song," "Even Then," and two unreleased tracks, much to the delight of fans.

Toosii's last album, JADED, arrived in October 2024 and included his Billboard Hot 100 top-five hit record "Favorite Song." Toosii's sold-out 2023 headline tour affirmed his status as one of music's most in-demand live acts, and he closed out the year playing arenas across the U.S. as one of the opening acts on Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour. Toosii will also be performing in Baltimore on August 30 at CFG Bank Arena.

Related Stories
Toosii Gets Personal With 'Even Then' Single and Video

Honey Bxby Teams With Toosii For '3AM'

News > Toosii

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death- Oasis Rock 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium- Elton John- X Ambassadors- more

Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more

Day In Country

Koe Wetzel and Friends To Play Stronger Together Flood Relief Benefit- Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Team Up- more

-
Day In Pop

Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker- Lola Young Shares New Single 'Dealer'- 3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta New Version Of 'Golden'- more

Reviews

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy

Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Latest News

Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge

Helloween Blast Off With 'Universe (Gravity For Hearts)'

Fans Can Now 'Find El Dorado' With Paul Weller

Watch Greyhaven 'Burn A Miracle'

Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'

Def Leppard Rocks Canada In Latest Episode Of Behind The Tour 2025

Honeymoon Suite Share 'Way of the World' As New Album Arrives

Iron Savior Stream 'Machine World'