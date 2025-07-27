Toosii Gets Personal With 'Even Then' Single and Video

(ICLG) Platinum-selling recording artist Toosii delivers a deeply personal and emotionally charged new video for his recent single "Even Then," via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Known for his vulnerability and melodic storytelling, Toosii once again showcases his ability to turn pain into power, crafting an anthem of resilience, growth, and bittersweet goodbyes in the Joan Pabon directed video.
Toosii has been teasing "Even Then" on social media for weeks before its release, which had fans anticipating the song with a fever pitch. He recently brought his captivating performance to the heart of Music City, tearing down the stage at the River on the Rooftop free concert event in Nashville. The intimate setting allowed Toosii to perform several of his beloved songs, including the chart-topping "Favorite Song," "Even Then," and two unreleased tracks, much to the delight of fans.
Toosii's last album, JADED, arrived in October 2024 and included his Billboard Hot 100 top-five hit record "Favorite Song." Toosii's sold-out 2023 headline tour affirmed his status as one of music's most in-demand live acts, and he closed out the year playing arenas across the U.S. as one of the opening acts on Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour. Toosii will also be performing in Baltimore on August 30 at CFG Bank Arena.
