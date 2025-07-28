Broadway/TV Star Brandon Victor Dixon Giving 'Hotel California' A Makeover

(Hired Gun Media) Hot on the heels of the release of his self-penned R&B-inspired power pop ballad, "Maybe," Broadway/TV star Brandon Victor Dixon is now set for his next single. Due out on August 22nd via BVD Records, Dixon will be unleashing his elegant, soulful, powerful rendition of one of the best-loved classic rock songs of all time, The Eagles' "Hotel California". The track features Dixon's mellifluous lead vocals, a lush orchestral string arrangement, a gospel choir as well as piano, guitar, drums and bass.

"Hotel California" is taken from Brandon Victor Dixon's forthcoming as-of-yet-untitled solo album, which is now slated for an early 2026 release. The first single, the self-penned "Maybe," was released in May and received glowing praise from the media. Soul Tracks declared it to be "a lush tapestry," stating, "Dixon uses his smooth vocals to distribute layers of inspiration and healing to the weary soul..."

Brandon Victor Dixon is a Grammy Award winner and Emmy and Tony (3x) Award nominated actor, singer and producer. Recently coming off of his Grammy Award-winning and Tony nominated featured role of Davis in Broadway's multi award-winning show, Hell's Kitchen, Brandon's numerous credits include his Emmy and Grammy nominated role of Judas in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar; starring in Fox's Rent: Live; a star turn as Aaron Burr in the multi award-winning Broadway show Hamilton; his Tony nominated role as Eubie Blake in Broadway's Shuffle Along; his Tony nominated role of Harpo in Broadway's The Color Purple; his Grammy nominated turn as Berry Gordy, Jr. in the Grammy and Tony nominated Broadway show Motown The Musical; his star turn as Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago; his Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and AUDELCO nominated portrayal of Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys; The Best Man (NBC/Peacock); Terry Silver on the hit drama Power (Starz); She's Gotta Have It (Netflix); Modern Love (Amazon); The Good Wife (ABC); This Is Us (NBC) ; Firebuds (Disney), and the leading role in the feature film 88 (Starz, Hulu, Apple).

Brandon's live concert appearances have included his own solo concert as well as performing alongside such stellar talents as Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wynton Marsalis, Chita Rivera, Liza Minnelli, Kelli O'Hara and David Hyde Pierce, among others. He has produced multiple works including the Tony Award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris and the political thriller 88, now available on all streaming platforms.

Brandon studied at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford, is a graduate of Columbia University, and a recipient of the university's I.A.L Diamond Award for achievement in the Arts.

Related Stories

News > Brandon Victor