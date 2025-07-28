Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup

(KB) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and music icons, BAD COMPANY will be celebrated with a first ever, star-studded tribute album to be released October 24, 2025 via Primary Wave Music.

CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY features legendary and contemporary artists from Rock, Country, and Americana - genres deeply influenced by Bad Company - including HARDY, The Pretty Reckless, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Charley Crockett, Halestorm and more, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Bad Company was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973. Rodgers and Bad Co drummer Simon Kirke also appear on the album, bringing the tribute full circle.

"I've loved Bad Company since the very beginning, a phenomenal combination of two of my favourite bands, Free & Mott The Hoople, what's not to love?! says Joe Elliott. What a privilege it is for myself & Phil to cover one of my favourite Bad Co songs WITH Paul & Simon! Wow!"

HARDY says, "There's a short list of bands my dad played for me as a young boy that shaped my love for rock n' roll, and Bad Company is on that list. It's a very cool and surreal moment to be part of this project." Slash adds, "Bad Company was the background music of an important period in my youth. They were such a great band, and a huge influence on me then and still are today."

Kicking things off is The Struts "Rock n' Roll Fantasy." Recorded and mixed by Bob Clearmountain, watch the band's studio session video below.

CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY Track Listing:

1. "Ready For Love" - HARDY

2. "Shooting Star" - Halestorm (feat. Paul Rodgers)

3. "Feel Like Makin' Love" - Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

4. "Run with the Pack" - Blackberry Smoke (feat. Paul Rodgers & Brann Dailor)

5. "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy"- The Struts

6. "Bad Company" - Charley Crockett

7. "Rock Steady" - Dirty Honey

8. "Burnin' Sky" - Black Stone Cherry

9. "Seagull" - Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard (feat. Paul Rodgers & Simon Kirke)

10. "All Right Now" - The Pretty Reckless

