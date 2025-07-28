Dillon Warnek Delivers 'Pistol With A List Of Demands'

(LBPR) Acclaimed Nashville songwriter Dillon Warnek shares his blistering new single, "Pistol and a List of Demands," the third release from his upcoming album, As The Neighbors Tried To Sleep, out August 22 via Soggy Anvil Records.

A live performance video accompanies the single, capturing Warnek in stark, unfiltered form as he delivers the song in a single take, seated behind the piano with eyes sharp and voice cutting. The video was filmed inside the Bombshelter, the famed Nashville studio where the album was recorded, known for its warm analog sound and intimate atmosphere. It's Warnek at his most intense and uncompromising. Nicki Bluhm contributes harmony vocals to the track, adding further emotional weight and sonic grit.

"I had the idea for a while that when a person has nothing left, all they need is a pistol and a list of demands," Warnek says. "It's frightening how thin the line between a therapy conversation and a hostage negotiation can be, and it could happen to anybody. The song begins with a bank robbery, and when I was assembling the track order for the album, I thought it was an interesting way to start. This isn't an album, it's a bank robbery. Let's see those hands."

"Pistol and a List of Demands" is the chaotic foil to Warnek's previous single "Pretend You Miss Me." It showcases the other side of his sonic coin, a song that rumbles with unease and swagger, steeped in a late-night world of broken deals, busted nerves, and whispered threats.

The song also opens the new record, a choice Rolling Stone's Joseph Hudak calls: "Not a warning or a boast, but a declaration of the Batman BOOM! that is to come."

Warnek will bring this shadowy world to life onstage this November, when he joins Margo Price as direct support on her West Coast tour. Price and Jeremy Ivey, both vocal champions of Warnek's songwriting, also appear on the upcoming album, along with Leah Blevins and Paul Macdonald.

With his 2022 debut earning comparisons to Warren Zevon for its "wry character studies about con artists and dead men," Warnek has carved out a distinct voice. Equal parts piano balladeer and backroom poet, he's been praised for his dry wit and raw intensity. Onstage, he brings a theatrical flair that evokes songwriters like Randy Newman, while sounding like no one else.

Tour Dates with Margo Price:

November 4 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

November 5 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

November 7 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

November 8 - Treefort Music Hall - Boise, ID

November 9 - The Crystal Bay Club Casino Crow Room - Crystal Bay, NV

