Disciple Leads Breaking Darkness Music Festival Lineup

(MDPR) A Full Day of Faith-Fueled Rock and Metal to Benefit Local Recovery Organizations. The Breaking Darkness Music Festival roars back into Hickory, North Carolina, for its second annual installment on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 , delivering a high-octane lineup of rock and metal with a deeper purpose. Hosted at The Premier , this unique Christian music festival is more than just music-it's a mission.
Headlining the festival is none other than Disciple , the Grammy-nominated, Dove Award-winning powerhouse. The lineup also features Ignescent (Billboard Top 100), alongside a wave of impactful acts like Set for the Fall , Cleansing of the Temple , Counter , Saving Darkness , Igniting the Sky , Tricord , and Jennifer Alvarado (Josie Award Winner). The event will be hosted by Billy James , a prominent Christian MC in the Carolinas. 100% of Ticket Proceeds Go to Charity
What sets Breaking Darkness apart? Every single dollar from ticket sales and official merch goes straight to supporting three vital local recovery and outreach organizations:
Bethel Colony of Mercy (Caldwell County)
Safe Harbor NC (Catawba County)
Recovery NC (Catawba County)
Upfront sponsorships from businesses, churches, and generous individuals allow the entire festival's earnings to directly benefit these nonprofits.
"Over 12 people a day die from overdose in Western North Carolina," says Pastor Paul Pruitt , Executive Director of Bethel Colony of Mercy. "Breaking Darkness uses the power of music to bring hope and awareness to recovery efforts in our region."
More Than Just a Concert
Massive sound and light show
Meet-and-greets with artists
Artist merch booths
Free parking and family-friendly atmosphere
On-site food trucks and non-alcoholic beverages
Charity booths offering valuable community info
Giveaways and photo ops
