High on Fire Launching North American Headline tour

(APR) High on Fire has announced a North American headlining tour in support of its celebrated LP, 'Cometh the Storm'. In the midst of sold-out summer dates alongside Acid Bath, the GRAMMY Award-winning group details an autumn headliner run that will launch on September 17 in Vancouver, BC.
The tour is scheduled to run through September 30 in San Jose, CA and will feature support from Charger and Bastardane. "High on Fire is headed to stages near you," said the band in statement. "Let's get LOUD."
Following the North American dates, High on Fire will kick off a sixteen-city, nine country European tour on October 25 in Maastricht, Netherlands. The tour is scheduled to run through November 16 in Istanbul, Turkey and will include high profile appearances as part of the Samhain Festival (NL), Bruges is Doomed (BE), and the Damnation Festival (UK). Support to High on Fire on non-festival dates will come from Necrot.
Additionally, High on Fire has been announced as one of the spotlight acts of Sacramento, CA's four-day Aftershock Festival, performing on October 2.
High on Fire tour dates w/ Acid Bath:
August 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
August 22 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
September 13 - Syracuse, NY @ Sharkeys Event Center
'Cometh the Storm' autumn North American tour 2025:
September 17 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
September 19 - Edmonton, BC @ The Starlite Room
September 20 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens
September 21 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
September 24 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
September 25 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast
September 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
September 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place
September 29 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer
September 30 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
October 2 - Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park (as part of Aftershock Fest w/ Testament, Carcass, Nails + more)
October 17 - Jacumba Hot Springs, CA @ Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel (as part of Jacumba Breakdown Fest)
High on Fire 'Cometh the Storm' autumn European tour 2025:
October 25 - Maastrichtm NL @ Samhain Festival (w/ Author & Punisher, Conan, more)
October 26 - Bruges, BE @ Bruges is Doomed (w/ Conan, more)
October 28 - Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft *
October 29 - Brno CZ @ Kabinet MUZ *
October 30 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien *
October 31 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 39 *
November 1 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club *
November 2 - Martigny, CH @ Les Caves du Manoir *
November 4 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Kesselhaus *
November 5 - Essen, DE @ Turock *
November 6 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *
November 8 - Manchester, UK @ Damnation Festival (w/ Deafheaven, The Haunted, more)
November 11 - Athens, GR @ Kyttaro Club
November 12 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Mylos
November 15 - Cankaya/Ankara, TR @ 6:45 KK
November 16 - Istanbul, TR @ Blind
* = Necrot supporting
