Jenna DeVries Shows Her Rock Side With 'You Look Confused'

(PN) Jenna DeVries releases country-rock anthem, "You Look Confused." The single is out now and you can listen to it on all digital streaming platforms.

Jenna DeVries has something to say - and she's not afraid to say it. Storming in with a vengeance, DeVries storms in with "You Look Confused," an anthem for anyone who's ever been judged simply for living authentically. She explains, "If you've ever had anyone look at you with disgust or confusion for being unapologetically yourself, this song is for you. People are so scared of what they can't understand. This song is a queer anthem that tells hateful people to get over themselves. Nothing I am doing is for you, and I have absolutely nothing to prove to you. I get to live my life 100% myself, while you just look confused."

From the moment the track kicks off, a boot-stomping beat ignites a surge of confidence and fire that only DeVries can deliver. There's swagger in every note. She sings, "I'm bigger than the box you put me in, I'm deeper than the ditch you're digging, I can burn hotter than the midnight sun," with calculated cool and total self-assurance. Her voice carries not just the melody, but also truth, resistance, and pride.

Throughout the track, DeVries confronts outdated ideologies head-on. Her lyrics are sharp, fearless, and demand to be heard. This is more than a song - it's a declaration. She speaks directly to generational divides, making it clear that things have changed: "We are, we are, we are that generation, this is, this is, your only invitation." The message? Get on board - or get out of the way. The LGBTQ+ community isn't asking for permission anymore. They're living out loud and taking up space.

