Jenna DeVries Shows Her Rock Side With 'You Look Confused'

(PN) Jenna DeVries releases country-rock anthem, "You Look Confused." The single is out now and you can listen to it on all digital streaming platforms.
Jenna DeVries has something to say - and she's not afraid to say it. Storming in with a vengeance, DeVries storms in with "You Look Confused," an anthem for anyone who's ever been judged simply for living authentically. She explains, "If you've ever had anyone look at you with disgust or confusion for being unapologetically yourself, this song is for you. People are so scared of what they can't understand. This song is a queer anthem that tells hateful people to get over themselves. Nothing I am doing is for you, and I have absolutely nothing to prove to you. I get to live my life 100% myself, while you just look confused."
From the moment the track kicks off, a boot-stomping beat ignites a surge of confidence and fire that only DeVries can deliver. There's swagger in every note. She sings, "I'm bigger than the box you put me in, I'm deeper than the ditch you're digging, I can burn hotter than the midnight sun," with calculated cool and total self-assurance. Her voice carries not just the melody, but also truth, resistance, and pride.
Throughout the track, DeVries confronts outdated ideologies head-on. Her lyrics are sharp, fearless, and demand to be heard. This is more than a song - it's a declaration. She speaks directly to generational divides, making it clear that things have changed: "We are, we are, we are that generation, this is, this is, your only invitation." The message? Get on board - or get out of the way. The LGBTQ+ community isn't asking for permission anymore. They're living out loud and taking up space.
Jenna DeVries Says 'Someone's Gotta Give' With New Single
Jenna DeVries Delivers New Album
Jenna DeVries Gets 'Back To Me' With New Single
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?- Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup- High on Fire North American Tour- more
Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge- Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'- Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death- Oasis- more
George Strait's Strait To The Heart Event Raised $6.25 Million For Flood Relief- Whiskey Myers Unplugging For Christmas Tour- more
Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience- Seventeen Announce World Tour 'New_' In U.S.- Toosii Gets Personal With 'Even Then'- more
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?
High on Fire Launching North American Headline Tour
OK Cool Share 'Last' Singled Ahead Of Album Release
Puscifer Look Back With 'In Case You Were Napping'
Disciple Leads Breaking Darkness Music Festival Lineup
Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup
The Stray Cats Launching Fall Tour
Samantha Fish and Robert Jon & The Wreck Reveal Double Album Release Tour Plans