Jesse Harris Shares New Song 'Dolores'

(PIAS) Jesse Harris has released his new single "Dolores" thate features him with a full orchestra, accompanying himself on guitar. Inspired by classic albums such as Frank Sinatra's Where Are You and Harry Nilsson's A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night, Harris continues the tradition with a modern twist, assisted by Brazilian arranger and conductor, Maycon Ananias.

Harris is best known as the Grammy Award winning songwriter of "Don't Know Why," which has been recorded by Norah Jones, Smokey Robinson, Pat Metheny and many others. "Dolores" is the first single from his forthcoming album with Ananias, If You Believed In Me, out this fall.

Jesse says of the new single: "One evening at home in the fall of 2024, I wrote and recorded a song about a black cat with yellow eyes named Dolores. It was meant to be nothing more than a gift to its owner, but about a week later my old friend Maycon Ananias, a composer and arranger from Brazil, sent me a text saying he had something to propose: record his symphonic arrangements with an orchestra in Estonia, where he was writing a commission for the 95th birthday celebration of Arvo Pärt. The session was already scheduled and would also include other pieces of Maycon's. Never had I recorded any of my music with an orchestra, and, serendipitously, this new song, with its spaciousness and fluid chord harmony, seemed ideal."

