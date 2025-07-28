OK Cool Share 'Last' Singled Ahead Of Album Release

(Chromatic) Ahead of this Friday's release of their debut album Chit Chat, OK Cool-the band of Chicago shredders Bridget Stiebris and Haley Blomquist Waller-have shared its heartfelt final single "Last," which perfectly blends acoustic and electric guitars over Stiebris's impassioned vocals.

"I was inspired by songs like Basement's 'Oversized' for this one-just a really heavy shoes walking kind of song," Stiebris says. "I really love combining acoustic and electric guitars-which is something I've learned while making this record-and giving them each their own times to shine. I think it makes for a really blended and colorful piece of music. This is probably my favorite track on the record and one of my all time favorites of ours."

OK Cool will head out on a handful of headlining dates next month to celebrate, including a hometown show at Chicago's Subterranean on August 14th, and a stop at NYC's Baker Falls on August 21st.

"Last" follows the album's previously released singles, the hooky "Safety Car" and punchy "Waawooweewaa," which earned praise and support from Stereogum, FLOOD Magazine, Paste (notable songs of the week), Austin Town Hall, and more.

The charming union of Stiebris and Blomquist Waller reaches confident new heights on Chit Chat, an irresistible document of the duo's dogged DIY spirit and close knit creative connection. Arriving after three EPs released over the course of five years, their auspicious debut full-length finds them building upon the trademark sound that helped grant their status as one of the most exciting bands in Chicago. While half of the songs that comprised 2023's acclaimed fawn EP clocked in at under 2 minutes, Chit Chat sees the duo strengthening their oeuvre within more traditional song lengths. "This was definitely an intentional part of the writing process for the album," Stiebris explains. "I'm into the idea of telling a story, communicating an idea, but not taking up more time than I absolutely need to-this often results in pretty short songs. With Chit Chat, I tried to feel more comfortable taking up that space."

Chit Chat is ultimately the sound of two best friends collaborating effortlessly to craft a singular sonic language. The 10-track LP was entirely written, performed, and produced by Stiebris and Blomquist Waller, with engineering support from fellow Chicago musicians Avery Black, Brad Harvey, and Wesley Reno. Chicago friends Josh Kayne (drums) and Tommy Kessler (guitar) round out their live band.

OK Cool Live Dates:

08/14 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

08/20 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

08/21 - New York, NY - Baker Falls

08/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

Related Stories

OK Cool Premiere 'soaked in' Video

News > OK Cool