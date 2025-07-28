Puscifer Look Back With 'In Case You Were Napping'

(Speakeasy) Puscifer, the multi-dimensional rock troupe featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, have released In Case You Were Napping (Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG), a 15-song digital-only collection celebrating the band's nearly two decade recorded legacy of boundary-pushing music.

Pulling from the band's albums and EPs, In Case You Were Napping serves as both a primer for new listeners and a curated journey for longtime fans. The tracklist highlights favorites such as "The Humbling River, " "Momma Sed," and "Conditions Of My Parole," alongside standout tracks including "The Mission - M Is For Milla Mix" (featuring vocals from Milla Jovovich), the prescient 2020 single, "Apocalyptical," and Sessanta tour closer, "Grand Canyon."

The collection arrives as Puscifer has publicly confirmed their fifth studio album will arrive in 2026. Fans won't have to wait long for a preview, on August 11, the band will perform the as-of-yet untitled record in its entirety over two performances at Exchange L.A.. The 8 p.m. set is sold out but a limited number of tickets remain for the 5 p.m. set.

In Case You Were Napping tracklisting:

1. Queen B

2. Momma Sed

3. Indigo Children

4. The Humbling River

5. The Mission - M Is For Milla Mix

6. Conditions Of My Parole

7. Horizons

8. Man Overboard

9. The Remedy

10. Grand Canyon

11. The Arsonist

12. Apocalyptical

13. Bullet Train To Iowa

14. The Underwhelming

15. Breathe (Versatile Mix)

Related Stories

Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows

Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released

Puscifer, Primus & A Perfect Circle Return for Spring 2025 Tour

Puscifer Premiere 'The Algorithm' Video From American Psycho Comic Series

News > Puscifer