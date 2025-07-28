Samantha Fish and Robert Jon & The Wreck Reveal Double Album Release Tour Plans

(dp) This November, Samantha Fish will take her chart-topping music to the West Coast for a 10-day Fall tour. Featuring sets from Fish and opener Robert Jon & The Wreck, the double record-release tour - will feature material from both bands' newly-released albums - kicks off in San Diego on November 13th, visiting venues in California, Washington, and Oregon before wrapping up on November 24th.

A moving target, Fish plays over 250 shows a year, and remains at the top of her game, regularly touring her way across the U.S., U.K., Europe, Australia, and Japan. She made her television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show this spring, promoting 2025's Paper Doll - her ninth record, released on the heels of her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Jesse Dayton, Death Wish Blues. Guitarist Magazine calls her "a ferocious, riff-laden powerhouse," with Living Blues enthusing that "Fish rules at the top of the blues rock heap; she's simply one of the best." Many of her guitar-playing heroes have been wildly supportive, too, with Fish being handpicked by Eric Clapton to appear on his Crossroads Tour, participating in Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour, and sharing the stage with everyone from The Rolling Stones to Buddy Guy.

Fish has built her sound by blending different musical traditions together, from the drone of Mississippi Hill Country blues to the roar of anthemic, amplified rock. A similar spirit fuels Robert Jon & The Wreck, the upcoming tour's opening act, whose sound splits the difference between southern rock and Californian soul. "We draw from similar wells," says Fish, who has graced the covers of Guitar World, Premier Guitar, Vintage Guitar, Guitar Thrills, and Blues Matters.. "I fell in love with music from going to shows, and I know how cathartic it can be. It heals your heart. Anytime I play live, I just want to make people forget about else in the world and feel that same joy that I feel onstage - and with Robert Jon & The Wreck, I've found new friends who share that same feeling."

Fresh off a European summer tour and a string of U.S. festival appearances, Robert Jon & The Wreck are set to release their new studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes on August 22nd via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. Produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), the record showcases the band's evolution with a blend of soulful rock, raw storytelling, and southern swagger. Recent singles like "Dark Angel" and "Keep Myself Clean" have offered a glimpse into the album's emotional depth and musical firepower, with more to come as the band hits the road this Fall.

The California band have taken the Southern rock sound and brought it around the world. Since their inception in 2011, bandmates Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums), Henry James (lead guitar), and Warren Murrel (bass) have electrified audiences all over the globe with their soaring guitar leads, boogieing grooves, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable songs. With 2021's critically acclaimed studio album Shine A Light On Me Brother, the band received airplay on the UK's Planet Rock, BBC Radio 2, Radio Caroline and more.

Along with headlining performances across the U.S. and Europe, the band has supported the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lukas Nelson, and Sturgill Simpson,

About the upcoming tour with Samantha Fish, Robert Jon states, "We've been big fans of Samantha for a long time, so it's exciting to be out on the road with her. It's gonna be a hell of a time - great music, great energy, and a chance to play for some new folks. We can't wait."

TOUR DATES

Nov 13 San Diego CA The Sound

Nov 14 Bakersfield CA World Records

Nov 15 Fontana CA Stage Red

Nov 16 Santa Ana CA Observatory

Nov 18 Santa Barbara CA Lobero Theatre

Nov 19 San Francisco CA The Fillmore

Nov 20 Felton CA Felton Music Hall

Nov 22 Seattle WA The Crocodile

Nov 23 Portland OR Aladdin

Nov 24 Bend OR Tower Theater

Related Stories

Samantha Fish Adds Troy Redfern As Special Guests For Upcoming Shows

Samantha Fish Upgrades O2 Academy Oxford Concert

Samantha Fish Announces New Album With 'I'm Done Runnin'

Stitched Up Heart, Samantha Fish And More To Rock She Rocks Awards

News > Samantha Fish