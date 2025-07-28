Seventeen Announce World Tour 'New_' In U.S.

(TOC) Acclaimed as one of the world's top three touring acts, according to Billboard's midyear Boxscore charts, K-pop icon SEVENTEEN will embark on the U.S. leg of their new world tour, SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN U.S. (hereinafter 'NEW_'), this fall.

The U.S. run kicks off on October 11 in Tacoma, WA, and will roll through major cities including Los Angeles, CA (October 16 & 17), Austin, TX (October 21 & 22), and Sunrise, FL (October 26 & 27), before culminating in Washington, DC on October 30.

The tour title 'NEW_' signals a bold new chapter for SEVENTEEN. The underscore (_) following the word "new" symbolizes limitless potential-an open space to be reinvented. Before canvassing the globe, the group will launch the world tour with two consecutive shows at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Korea on September 13 & 14. Additional tour dates and cities will be announced at a later time.

The tour arrives on the heels of SEVENTEEN's best-selling 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 2.52 million copies in its first week, the highest first-week sales for any K-pop release this year. The K-pop stage breakers have also continued to make a powerful mark on the global stage, with their previous 'RIGHT HERE' tour drawing over 1 million audiences and earning them the No. 3 spot overall-and No. 1 among K-pop acts-on Billboard's midyear 2025 Boxscore charts.

With the upcoming 'NEW_' tour, SEVENTEEN not only reignites a worldwide celebration of their 10th anniversary, but also blazes a new trail beyond a decade. As Billboard put it, the group is "not just celebrating the past but charging headfirst like a buffalo into new territory."

TICKETS: CARAT MEMBERSHIP PRESALE runs from Tuesday, August 5 at 3PM to 9:59PM local time. General onsale begins Wednesday, August 6 at 3PM local time.

PRESALE: CARAT MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL/US) holders can register on Weverse now through Sunday, August 3 at 10pm ET to participate in the presale. For those who hold both US and GLOBAL Memberships, presale registration will be processed based on the US Membership to prevent duplicate purchases.

VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a premium ticket, access to the pre-show soundcheck, a specially designed VIP gift item, early entry to & more.

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN U.S. DATES & VENUES:

Sat Oct 11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Thu Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Fri Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Tue Oct 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun Oct 26 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Mon Oct 27 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Oct 29 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Related Stories

Mark William Lewis Shares Dark New Single 'Seventeen'

Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio

Gucci Mane Returns With 'Episodes'

Kameron Marlowe Launching Seventeen Headline Tour

News > Seventeen