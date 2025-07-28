Steel Pulse, G. Love & Special Sauce feat. Robert Randolph Lead Outermost Music Festival Lineup

(AV) The beloved Outermost Music Festival is returning to Cape Cod this fall, bringing two unforgettable days of roots, rock, and genre-blurring sounds to Orleans on October 11th and 12th, 2025. Anchored by a deep commitment to local talent and community spirit, this year's festival features a powerhouse lineup of national headliners and rising regional stars, all set in the scenic coastal charm of Massachusetts' Outer Cape.

Steel Pulse, the legendary British reggae band known for their socially conscious lyrics and global sound, will headline alongside two nights of G. Love & Special Sauce, with one night featuring the electrifying Robert Randolph. The weekend's diverse lineup also includes fan favorites like Little Stranger, Mihali (of Twiddle), Cedric Burnside, and Ron Artis II, offering something for every lover of roots, blues, funk, and feel-good vibes.

"When we set out to curate Outermost Roots and Blues Festival, we always had in mind to bring an eclectic group of outstanding artists from all genres. This year are so proud to announce this lineup which encompasses Mississippi Hill, country, blues, roots reggae, hip-hop, sacred steel, funk, and rock 'n' roll in a seamless, energetic and joyful celebration of Friends, Family and our Cape Cod Community! We will see you at Nauset Beach!," says Garrett Dutton (G. Love) of the eclectic lineup.

Building on its deep local roots, Outermost once again partners with Hog Island Beer Co., Orleans' own award-winning craft brewery, to offer a full festival experience complete with locally brewed beers, artisanal food vendors, and an unmistakable Cape Cod vibe. The festival's unique coastal setting-where salty air meets soaring melodies-has made it a favorite for both locals and visiting music lovers from across New England and beyond.

"Outermost has become one of the most anticipated events of the fall," says Hog Island co-founder Mike McNamara. "It brings people together, showcases incredible talent, and gives us a chance to support the community we love through great music, food, and beer."

Past editions of the festival have drawn praise for their laid-back atmosphere, strong production quality, and commitment to sustainability and local business partnerships. This year, organizers are doubling down on their community-first ethos, highlighting Cape Cod-based musicians and nonprofits as part of the weekend's programming.

Tickets for the 2025 Outermost Music Festival are on sale now at www.outermostfestival.com.

