The Stray Cats Launching Fall Tour

(SRO) The Stray Cats-all three original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals), and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)-have today (July 28) announced their return to the road this fall for a cross-country month-long tour.
Set to kick off October 25, the iconic multi-million selling band will be bringing their legendary explosive live show and red-hot rock & roll to audiences nationwide. Their setlists will include massive hits such as "Stray Cat Strut," "Rock This Town," "Runaway Boys," "(She's) Sexy + 17," and more.
BRIAN SETZER: "What blows me away every time is how this music still connects - decades later, it's just as raw, just as real. We see fans from every generation now."
Lee Rocker: "There's nothing like the sound we make when the three of us hit the stage--it's high-octane rockabilly, loud and proud. We're fired up to bring that to fans across the country again!"
Slim Jim Phantom: "HOLY MACKEREL! The Cats are back for a very, special indoor tour. I'm thrilled and excited to be on the road in 2025 with the best Rockabilly band in the world! These are the venues where the Cats sound best and one thing I can guarantee 100%...We Will Rock Your Town!!"
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1 at 10:00 AM (local time). An artist fan club presale kicks off Tuesday, July 29 at 10:00 AM (local time).
Saturday, October 25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Sunday, October 26 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Casino
Tuesday, October 28 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
Wednesday, October 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Friday, October 31 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
Saturday, November 1 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino
Sunday, November 2 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Tuesday, November 4 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, November 5 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
Friday, November 7 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
Saturday, November 8 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
Sunday, November 9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Tuesday, November 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
Thursday, November 13 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Saturday, November 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino Hotel - Legends Theater
Sunday, November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
Tuesday, November 18 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Wednesday, November 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Thursday, November 20 - TBA - TBA
Saturday, November 22 - Santa Rosa, CA - Ruth Finley Person Theater
Sunday, November 23 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
