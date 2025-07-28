Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience

(Live Nation) Gods of Chaos, a special one-night-only Halloween experience combining rage, horror, metal, and hip-hop, is coming to Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on Friday, October 31, 2025.
Legendary hip-hop group, Three 6 Mafia will headline the one-day event with Pouya, Project Pat, 1900Rugrat, Lil Wyte, Suicide Silence, Terror, 200 Stab Wounds, Candy, Snuffed On Sight, Knuckle Sandwich, Bodybox, No Cure, and Empty Shell Casing.
Tickets will go on sale via presale on Tuesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. CT ahead of the general on-sale on Wednesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com.
