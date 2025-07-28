.

Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience

07-28-2025
Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience

(Live Nation) Gods of Chaos, a special one-night-only Halloween experience combining rage, horror, metal, and hip-hop, is coming to Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Legendary hip-hop group, Three 6 Mafia will headline the one-day event with Pouya, Project Pat, 1900Rugrat, Lil Wyte, Suicide Silence, Terror, 200 Stab Wounds, Candy, Snuffed On Sight, Knuckle Sandwich, Bodybox, No Cure, and Empty Shell Casing.

Tickets will go on sale via presale on Tuesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. CT ahead of the general on-sale on Wednesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com.

Related Stories
Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience

News > Three 6 Mafia

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?- Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup- High on Fire North American Tour- more

Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge- Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'- Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death- Oasis- more

Day In Country

George Strait's Strait To The Heart Event Raised $6.25 Million For Flood Relief- Whiskey Myers Unplugging For Christmas Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience- Seventeen Announce World Tour 'New_' In U.S.- Toosii Gets Personal With 'Even Then'- more

Reviews

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy

Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Latest News

Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?

High on Fire Launching North American Headline Tour

OK Cool Share 'Last' Singled Ahead Of Album Release

Puscifer Look Back With 'In Case You Were Napping'

Disciple Leads Breaking Darkness Music Festival Lineup

Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup

The Stray Cats Launching Fall Tour

Samantha Fish and Robert Jon & The Wreck Reveal Double Album Release Tour Plans