Whiskey Myers Unplugging For Christmas Tour

(EBM) With their full-tilt What We Were Born To Do Tour rocking venues coast to coast this summer ahead of the Sept. 26 release of highly-anticipated album Whomp Whack Thunder, genre-defying band Whiskey Myers brings a special, stripped-back version of their multi-Platinum catalog to fans with the Whiskey Myers & Friends acoustic run of shows visiting classic theaters throughout the Northeast this December.
Tickets for the seven dates featuring special guests Bones Owens and Rob Leines go on sale this Friday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets to remaining What We Were Born To Do Tour headlining shows and co-headlining dates of the upcoming Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band are on sale now.
The acoustic run will feature unique versions of songs from across the band's discography, including the soon-to-be-released Whomp Whack Thunder. Born from the piney woods of East Texas and shaped in the soul of Nashville during an immersive three weeks with renowned producer Jay Joyce - known for bringing edge, atmosphere and unpredictability to every project (Eric Church, Cage the Elephant, Halestorm, Lainey Wilson) - Whomp Whack Thunder is a strong statement from the independent band.
Frontman Cody Cannon penned all eleven tracks solo, delivering stories that hit with the emotional weight of lived experience and the firepower of the band's signature sound to craft a record born of the road and shaped by nearly two decades of defiant, grassroots momentum. The forthcoming album features the full force of the six piece - Cannon (vocals, guitar), John Jeffers (guitar), Cody Tate (guitar), Jamey Gleaves (bass), Jeff Hogg (drums) and Tony Kent (percussion, piano) - with Joyce also contributing keys, organ and guitar, crafting a sonic landscape that stretches from greasy blues-rock riffs to gospel-tinged country soul.
Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates
What We Were Born To Do Tour
Aug. 16 || Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Theater
Aug. 27 || Toledo, Ohio || Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater
Sept. 18 || Jonesboro, Ark. || First National Bank Arena
Sept. 19 || Alexandria, La. || Laborde Earles Coliseum
Sept. 20 || Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 25 || Austin, Texas || Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Sept. 26 || Oklahoma City, Okla. || Paycom Center
Sept. 27 || The Woodlands, Texas. || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 9 || Chattanooga, Tenn. || Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 10 || Greensboro, N.C. || White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 7 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 8 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 9 || Quincy, Wash. || The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 || Berkeley, Calif. || The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 13 || Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre
Aug. 15 || Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 18 || Phoenix, Ariz. || Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 19 || Albuquerque, N.M. || Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 || Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 24 || St. Louis, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 || Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 || Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap
Aug. 30 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap
Sept. 1 || Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion
Whiskey Myers & Friends Acoustic Shows
Dec. 5 || Philadelphia, Pa. || The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 6 || Brooklyn, N.Y. || Brooklyn Paramount
Dec. 7 || Montclair, N.J. || The Wellmont Theater
Dec. 9 || Scranton, Pa. || Scranton Cultural Centre at the Masonic Temple
Dec. 11 || Wallingford, Conn. || Oakdale Theatre
Dec. 12 || Albany, N.Y. || Palace Theatre
Dec. 13 || Boston, Mass. || Orpheum Theatre
Additional Dates
Oct. 11 || North Charleston. S.C. || Riverfront Revival Music Festival
Nov. 7-9 || Miramar Beach, Fla. || Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"
Whiskey Myers Share New Song 'Midnight Woman'
Whiskey Myers Return to the Road with New Band Baby & Top 40 Hit
Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour
Whiskey Myers Announce New Album 'Whomp Whack Thunder'
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?- Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup- High on Fire North American Tour- more
Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge- Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'- Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death- Oasis- more
George Strait's Strait To The Heart Event Raised $6.25 Million For Flood Relief- Whiskey Myers Unplugging For Christmas Tour- more
Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience- Seventeen Announce World Tour 'New_' In U.S.- Toosii Gets Personal With 'Even Then'- more
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?
High on Fire Launching North American Headline Tour
OK Cool Share 'Last' Singled Ahead Of Album Release
Puscifer Look Back With 'In Case You Were Napping'
Disciple Leads Breaking Darkness Music Festival Lineup
Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup
The Stray Cats Launching Fall Tour
Samantha Fish and Robert Jon & The Wreck Reveal Double Album Release Tour Plans