Whiskey Myers Unplugging For Christmas Tour

(EBM) With their full-tilt What We Were Born To Do Tour rocking venues coast to coast this summer ahead of the Sept. 26 release of highly-anticipated album Whomp Whack Thunder, genre-defying band Whiskey Myers brings a special, stripped-back version of their multi-Platinum catalog to fans with the Whiskey Myers & Friends acoustic run of shows visiting classic theaters throughout the Northeast this December.

Tickets for the seven dates featuring special guests Bones Owens and Rob Leines go on sale this Friday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets to remaining What We Were Born To Do Tour headlining shows and co-headlining dates of the upcoming Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band are on sale now.

The acoustic run will feature unique versions of songs from across the band's discography, including the soon-to-be-released Whomp Whack Thunder. Born from the piney woods of East Texas and shaped in the soul of Nashville during an immersive three weeks with renowned producer Jay Joyce - known for bringing edge, atmosphere and unpredictability to every project (Eric Church, Cage the Elephant, Halestorm, Lainey Wilson) - Whomp Whack Thunder is a strong statement from the independent band.

Frontman Cody Cannon penned all eleven tracks solo, delivering stories that hit with the emotional weight of lived experience and the firepower of the band's signature sound to craft a record born of the road and shaped by nearly two decades of defiant, grassroots momentum. The forthcoming album features the full force of the six piece - Cannon (vocals, guitar), John Jeffers (guitar), Cody Tate (guitar), Jamey Gleaves (bass), Jeff Hogg (drums) and Tony Kent (percussion, piano) - with Joyce also contributing keys, organ and guitar, crafting a sonic landscape that stretches from greasy blues-rock riffs to gospel-tinged country soul.

Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates

What We Were Born To Do Tour

Aug. 16 || Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Theater

Aug. 27 || Toledo, Ohio || Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater

Sept. 18 || Jonesboro, Ark. || First National Bank Arena

Sept. 19 || Alexandria, La. || Laborde Earles Coliseum

Sept. 20 || Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 25 || Austin, Texas || Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

Sept. 26 || Oklahoma City, Okla. || Paycom Center

Sept. 27 || The Woodlands, Texas. || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 9 || Chattanooga, Tenn. || Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 10 || Greensboro, N.C. || White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 7 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 8 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 9 || Quincy, Wash. || The Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 || Berkeley, Calif. || The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Aug. 13 || Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 15 || Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 18 || Phoenix, Ariz. || Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 19 || Albuquerque, N.M. || Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 || Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 24 || St. Louis, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 || Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 || Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap

Aug. 30 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap

Sept. 1 || Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion

Whiskey Myers & Friends Acoustic Shows

Dec. 5 || Philadelphia, Pa. || The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 6 || Brooklyn, N.Y. || Brooklyn Paramount

Dec. 7 || Montclair, N.J. || The Wellmont Theater

Dec. 9 || Scranton, Pa. || Scranton Cultural Centre at the Masonic Temple

Dec. 11 || Wallingford, Conn. || Oakdale Theatre

Dec. 12 || Albany, N.Y. || Palace Theatre

Dec. 13 || Boston, Mass. || Orpheum Theatre

Additional Dates

Oct. 11 || North Charleston. S.C. || Riverfront Revival Music Festival

Nov. 7-9 || Miramar Beach, Fla. || Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"

