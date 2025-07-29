Cruise to the Edge 10th Anniversary Edition Details Revealed

(Chummy) Cruise to the Edge (CTTE), the world's premier progressive rock experience at sea, is set to return March 4th-9th, 2026 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Promoter On the Blue Cruises, Inc. announced the five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise is set to sail out of Miami, Florida aboard NCL's Norwegian Pearl and visit two ports: Key West, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas.

Featuring an array of events and music-filled days with performances from some of the world's greatest prog rock artists, CTTE '26 (dubbed Voyage of Mechanical Resonance) will be headlined by prog legends Marillion, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, and Eddie Jobson. The lineup also includes cruise favorites Symphony X, Adrian Belew, Haken, Lifesigns, The Flower Kings, Protocol, Wishbone Ash, Airbag, Queensrÿche, Stick Men, District 97, Goblin, Klone, Baraka, Temic, and Marbin; alongside cruise newcomers Pete Roth Trio feat. Bill Bruford, Crack the Sky, Randy McStine, Crown Lands, Earthside, Rendezvous Point, Alex Henry Foster, Lari Basilio, and Dueling Pianos. Plus, official cruise hosts Jon Kirkman, Roie Avin, and Mike Dawson will be moderating Q&A's and activities.

Cabins are on sale starting at $1,649.00 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and merchant fees are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, special theme nights, and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year's cruise will once again feature the unparalleled CTTE Late Night Live, hosted by Rob Rutz, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam (guests are invited to play with a headline act), Artist's Choice (featuring fans and prog legends performing together), The Main Event (where guests can shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians), and Overtime Jam (where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam).

Cruisers will get to experience the Norwegian Pearl, designed specifically for the concert cruise market, featuring some of the best venues on the high seas, incredible dining options, and the friendly and attentive service for which Norwegian Cruise Line is known. The ship's 14 chic dining options, 15 bars and lounges, dazzling casino, tranquil spa, Body Waves fitness center, rock-climbing wall, and spacious Garden Villas are just a few things that make this Jewel-class cruise ship a destination of her own. All accommodations showcase a relaxing vibe with cool blue hues reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents. Stateroom's feature new furniture, carpeting, headboards, and televisions.

For its first port stop, CTTE '26 is thrilled to return to a fan-favorite destination that always hits the right note ─ Key West, Florida. Known for its quirky charm, crystal-clear waters, and colorful streets lined with conch houses and coconut palms, Key West is the perfect blend of tropical paradise and offbeat personality. As cruisers step off the ship, they'll feel it instantly ─ Key West marches to the beat of its own drum, featuring things to do such as explore Duval Street, The Conch Tour Train, Tiki Tide Sandbar Adventure, and Southernmost Point Buoy, just 90 miles from Cuba, it's one of the most iconic (and Instagrammable) spots on the island. Whether you're in the mood for an easygoing beach day, a historical deep dive, or just a great margarita with a view, this island's got something for everyone.

The second stop on CTTE '26 is Nassau, Bahamas, whose port recently got an extensive $300 million makeover, taking almost four years to complete. The upgrades include a complete revamp of the waterfront area (including repairing and expanding Prince George Wharf, additional berths, and a brand-new terminal), as well as the addition of event and entertainment spaces, an amphitheater hosting up to 3,500 people, a living coral exhibit, and local food vendors and shops. Nassau's best attractions are within walking distance from where the ship docks. From Atlantis Aquaventure and Dolphin Encounter tours to relaxing at Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day, the Bahama Islands are magnificent and Nassau is their crown jewel ‒ guaranteed to make CTTE '26 a vacation experience to remember.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music spanning decades of prog (dating back to the beginning of the genre all the way to present day) to keep fans entertained day and night, CTTE '26 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and vacation of a lifetime for progressive rock enthusiasts.

Find more details at cruisetotheedge.com

