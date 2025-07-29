David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package and Concert Film

(FDPR) The forthcoming David Gilmour live album and film entitled THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME, beautifully capture the 2024 Luck and Strange tour.
The tour accompanied Gilmour's fifth solo album, LUCK AND STRANGE, which hit #1 in the UK, Germany (his first #1 there), Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria. It reached #2 in France, Italy, and Belgium, the top 5 in Spain, Japan, Norway, Denmark, and Hungary, and the top ten in the USA, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and New Zealand.
The shows began with two sold-out warm-up shows at the Brighton Centre before moving to Circus Maximus in Rome for six sold-out nights, followed by the same at London's Royal Albert Hall before moving Stateside for sold-out evenings at the Intuit Dome and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before concluding with five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.
All twenty-three dates were sold out, and with no new shows on the horizon, THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME is the best and only way to experience the master of his art on stage.
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME, which is being released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, will be shown in cinemas & IMAX worldwide on 17th September for a limited time only. The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. Tickets at cinemas around the world will go on sale 6th August at 2pm BST/ 9am EDT / 6am PDT. Full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas will be available at davidgilmour.film. LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS will also be released on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage and the full THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS mixed in 5.1 and Atmos (Blu-Ray only) on 17th October.
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David's most recent album, including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe (In The Air), Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb. The super deluxe edition of the album features all the formats as well as a 120-page hardback book, DAVID GILMOUR LUCK AND STRANGE LIVE, featuring Polly Samson's photographs taken on the tour.
The audio for THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME has been co-produced by David and Charlie Andrew, who co-produced the Luck and Strange album.
For the lucky fans who experienced these once-in-a-lifetime shows, THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS are the perfect reminders of Gilmour's soulful, expressive, and meticulously melodic guitar playing and the brilliance of his incredible band. For those who missed the shows, the album and the film offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience this extraordinary musical event.
DAVID GILMOUR
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS
4 LP SET WITH 24-PAGE BOOK
LP 1 A
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
LP1 B
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
LP2 A
1 Marooned
2 A Single Spark
3 Wish You Were Here
LP2 B
4 Vita Brevis
5 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
6 High Hopes
LP3 A
1 Sorrow
2 The Piper's Call
3 A Great Day For Freedom
LP3 B
4 In Any Tongue
5 The Great Gig In The Sky
6 A Boat Lies Waiting
LP4 A
1 Coming Back To Life
2 Dark and Velvet Nights
3 Sings
LP4 B
4 Scattered
5 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS
2CD SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK
CD1
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
7 Marooned
8 A Single Spark
9 Wish You Were Here
10 Vita Brevis
11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
12 High Hopes
CD2
1 Sorrow
2 The Piper's Call
3 A Great Day For Freedom
4 In Any Tongue
5 The Great Gig In The Sky
6 A Boat Lies Waiting
7 Coming Back To Life
8 Dark and Velvet Nights
9 Sings
10 Scattered
11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
DAVID GILMOUR
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS
2 BLU-RAY SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK & BLACK CAT STICKERS
DISC 1
LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
7 Marooned
8 Wish You Were Here
9 Vita Brevis
10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
11 High Hopes
12 Sorrow
13 The Piper's Call
14 A Great Day For Freedom
15 In Any Tongue
16 The Great Gig In The Sky
17 A Boat Lies Waiting
18 Coming Back To Life
19 Dark and Velvet Nights
20 Sings
21 Scattered
22 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos
DISC 2
DAVID GILMOUR
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)
Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos
VIDEO EXTRAS
LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024
1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time
3 Dark and Velvet Nights
4 Luck and Strange
DOCUMENTARIES
5 Rain in Rome
6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
7 Backstage in America 8:55
8 The Making of Luck and Strange
MUSIC VIDEOS
9 A Single Spark Live
10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)
11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix - Editor's Cut (Official Music Video)
12 Wesley On Patrol
13 The Piper's Call (Official Music Video)
14 The Piper's Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)
15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)
16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)
17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)
DAVID GILMOUR
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS
3 DVD SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK & BLACK CAT STICKERS
DISC 1
LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 1
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
7 Marooned
8 Wish You Were Here
9 Vita Brevis
10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
11 High Hopes
DISC 2
LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 2
1 Sorrow
2 The Piper's Call
3 A Great Day For Freedom
4 In Any Tongue
5 The Great Gig In The Sky
6 A Boat Lies Waiting
7 Coming Back To Life
8 Dark and Velvet Nights
9 Sings
10 Scattered
11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24 & 5.1
DISC 3
VIDEO EXTRAS
LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024
1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time
3 Dark and Velvet Nights
4 Luck and Strange
DOCUMENTARIES
5 Rain in Rome
6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
7 Backstage in America 8:55
8 The Making of Luck and Strange
MUSIC VIDEOS
9 A Single Spark Live
10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)
11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix - Editor's Cut (Official Music Video)
12 Wesley On Patrol
13 The Piper's Call (Official Music Video)
14 The Piper's Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)
15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)
16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)
17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)
DAVID GILMOUR
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS
SUPER DELUXE EDITION
120-page hardback book "David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live"
Polly Samson photographs taken on the tour.
Disc 1 CD1 - The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 1.
Disc 2 CD2 - The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 2.
Disc 3, 4, 5, 6 - The Luck and Strange Concerts 4 x LPs.
Disc 7 - Blu-ray Live at the Circus Maximus in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos.
Disc 8 - Blu-ray The Luck and Strange Concerts in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos & Video Extras
Disc 9 - DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus
Disc 10 - DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus
Disc 11 - DVD Video Extras.
Memorabilia in dedicated envelope with embossed stamp
2 perforated postcard sheets with 2 postcards each
1 sheet of black cat stickers
1 sheet of Luck and Strange figure with outstretched arms stickers
Set list sheet
930mm x 620mm double-sided 4-colour poster
8-page credits book
