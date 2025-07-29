Devendra Banhart Expands 'Cripple Crow' For 20th Anniversary

(TOC) Devendra Banhart has announced the 20 year anniversary reissue of his beloved album Cripple Crow. Out on September 12, the Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition marks the first release on Banhart's own label Heavy Flowers, distributed by Secretly Distribution. Along with the announcement, Banhart has released a demo of "I Feel Just Like A Child," an early version of the fan favorite from the original Cripple Crow release.

The Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary album reissue includes a third bonus LP featuring "The Seventies" (a never-before-released recording from the Cripple Crow sessions), "Shame" (the long out of print B-side to "Long Haired Child"), five previously unreleased demos and two live recordings. It also includes expanded artwork and liner notes written by Banhart himself. See below for the full deluxe edition tracklisting.

Of the reissue, Devendra Banhart says: "Cripple Crow! equal parts gag and pride! What a trip! What a ride! What a time! It's all a bit embarrassing and yet, it was such a beautifully free time of uncensored experimentation and loving camaraderie that I can't help but be proud to share this reissue with a bunch of new stuff I can't believe didn't get burnt in my 'burning my archives' phase! Thank you to everyone for sharing bits of pics and ephemera ya had flopping around!"

Originally released on September 12, 2005 Cripple Crow was met with international critical acclaim. Pitchfork praised it as an "undoubtedly impressive, vastly singular... inspired listening experience" and Rolling Stone called it "terrific," specifically noting Banhart's "impressionistic lyrics and a quavery croon." Meanwhile, NME lauded Cripple Crow as a "cut-and-come-again treat" and The Guardian gave the project a rave four-star review.

A day before the release of Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (September 11), Banhart will embark on a limited run of performances in the Northeast - making stops in Woodstock, Brooklyn, Boston & more - where he will be supported by folk singer Kath Bloom. Afterwards, Banhart will head to Europe, performing in France, the UK, Switzerland & more.

Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklisting:

LP 1:

Now That I Know

Santa Maria da Feira

Hear Somebody Say

Long Haired Child

Lazy Butterfly

Quedate Luna

Queen Bee

I Feel Just Like A Child

Some People Ride The Wave

The Beatles

Dragonflys

Cripple Crow

Inaniel

LP 2:

Hey Mama Wolf

How's About Tellin' A Story

Chinese Children

Sawkill River

I Love That Man

Luna De Margarita

Korean Dogwood

Little Boys

Canela

There's Always Something Happening?

La Ley

Chicken

Stewed Bard Of An Old Oak Tree

La Pastorcita Perdida

Lickity Split

LP 3:

Shame

The Seventies

How's About Tellin' A Story (Demo)

A Jalisco (Demo)

I Feel Just Like a Child (Demo)

So Long City (Demo)

Long Haired Child (Live)

Mama Wolf (Live)

Tarot (Demo)

