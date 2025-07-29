Discover Of The Dell With their New Song 'Care If I Ride?'

(The GreenRoom) Rising Huntington, WV rock trio Of The Dell release their second single, "Care If I Ride?". Delivered with soaring harmonies and a soft-thumping strum, "Care If I Ride?" captures the longing for someone to take the passenger seat wherever you go. Premiered exclusively by Magnet Magazine, "Care If I Ride?" was produced by Kory Caudill (Tyler Childers), engineered by Sean Truskowski at Ivy Hall Studios in Nashville, and mixed by Gordon Davidson at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.
"Corey and Cody came into the studio with a beautiful guitar riff and a few lyrics. The way they delivered it - with so much conviction - made it obvious there was a deeper story underneath," said producer Kory Caudill. "This song gave all of us a chance to dig into our own life experiences. Those guys don't have any musical limits - they told the story through their instruments every bit as much as their words."
The new track follows the trio's second-ever single "Yes I Will," dubbed "the perfect introduction to a rising rock n' roll band" and "earnest, explosive, and irresistibly catchy, "Yes I Will" channels heartbreak into hope and resolve into radiance," (Atwood Magazine).
The two releases mark a striking evolution for the up-and-coming trio, showcasing both their grit and growth, and a powerful preview of what's to come. Made up of twin brothers Corey and Cody Hatton and powerhouse drummer Jeffrey McClelland, the band has spent the past decade tearing through club circuits, earning a reputation of storming the stage, raising hell, and leaving it all behind. Small in numbers but massive in sound, Of The Dell channel a gritty, full-throttle rock spirit that hits like a band twice their size with a raw, no-frills energy.
"Of the Dell have carved out their own niche with a sound that's equal parts Appalachian charm and vintage rock electricity, evoking echoes of Big Star, The Beatles, and The Who at their most melodic and unfiltered," (Atwood Magazine).
