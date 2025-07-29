Kpop Demon Hunters And 'Golden' Continue Chart Dominance

(Republic) "Golden", from pop culture phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, continues to dominate the charts claiming #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, and becoming the first song by an all female group to lead the chart since its beginning. The song also re-claims the #1 spot this week on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and marks a new chart high at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) climbs the charts for a fifth consecutive week with over 1.5 billion global streams to date, rising to #3 on the Billboard 200, and continuing to be the highest charting soundtrack of the year. In addition, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack secures the #1 Soundtrack Debut of 2025, and a fifth consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart.

Last Friday, global hit-maker and two-time Grammy winner, David Guetta, released a new power pop version of "Golden". The film and the soundtrack came out "Singing, Slinging and Slashing" making it a New York Times certified Critic's Pick embracing what Collider calls "the magical power of music" in "animated harmony" with Variety praising the original songs that make the film "sing" including the chart climbing song "Golden." Mashable proclaims "the soundtrack absolutely slaps," while HITS Magazine echoes calling the release "a bona fide hit."

The soundtrack features original songs written by, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and produced by Teddy Park, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Ian Eisendrath. Original songs are performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. The soundtrack also includes the original song "Takedown" featuring Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from K-pop powerhouse girl group, TWICE.

