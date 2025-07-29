Little Big Town Launch Summer Tour '25

(UMG Nashville) 3x GRAMMY winners and country music superstars Little Big Town launched their nationwide Summer Tour '25 with a scorching opening weekend of shows in Rogers, AR (July 24) and St. Louis, MO (July 25), kicking off their first full summer headline amphitheater tour since 2019 with packed houses and career-spanning performances.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city North American tour features a powerhouse mix of special guests throughout the run. Carly Pearce and Carter Faith helped open the tour with standout sets, each bringing their own dynamic energy and fan-favorite songs to the stage. Across the weekend, Little Big Town delivered signature harmonies and an electrifying setlist that included chart-topping hits like "Pontoon," "Girl Crush," "Boondocks," and "Better Man," as well as selections from their 25-year career Greatest Hits album and 2022's Mr. Sun.

The Summer Tour '25 continues with upcoming stops in Saratoga Springs, Toronto, Tampa, Salt Lake City and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado and more before wrapping September 13 in Charlotte, NC. Select dates will feature support from Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde and Shelby Lynne, with Carly Pearce and Carter Faith returning throughout as openers.

July 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 1 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 2 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 7 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 8 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

August 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

August 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheatre

September 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

September 12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

September 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

